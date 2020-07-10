OnePlus drops its first official teaser for the company's rookie AirPods-rivaling effort
What's next in line? pic.twitter.com/emwmhr9A0H— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 10, 2020
That's because the first-ever true wireless earbuds from OnePlus have been repeatedly rumored of late as eyeing a July debut in at least two color options. Instead of following Samsung's suit with a predictable OnePlus Buds moniker, the always unconventional China-based outfit is likely to adopt a bolder OnePlus Pods marketing label destined to draw comparisons with Apple's industry-leading AirPods lineup.
Of course, that could be the company's very intention, as the OnePlus Pods are pretty much guaranteed to substantially undercut even the most affordable AirPods model. Unfortunately, mum's the word on things like active noise cancellation technology, battery life, and other features that may or may not help these bad boys hold their own against the world's best-selling true wireless earbuds.
Knowing how OnePlus usually operates in anticipation of new product announcements, we fully expect a number of actual features and key selling points to be revealed in the next few days. Until then, we're glad to at least see the company (indirectly) acknowledge the existence and impending arrival of a fresh pair of earphones following in the footsteps of the respectable but somewhat boring Bullets Wireless Z.