The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons





Given Apple's incredible "hearables" dominance , it's hard not to compare every single new TWS (true wireless stereo) product that comes out with its relative equivalent from the AirPods portfolio, but while most companies try to steer away from being too obvious in deriving inspiration from the Cupertino-based market leaders, one brand seems unusually keen on embracing any and all comparisons.









Amazon, That means the unconventional Chinese brand will once again swim against the tide, snubbing a trend set and followed by everyone from Samsung to Google Microsoft , and Huawei by opting for a name likely to cause a bit of controversy (and generate some free publicity) instead of going the predictable OnePlus Buds path.





Of course, Apple doesn't own every small part of the AirPods moniker (we think), so OnePlus is unlikely to get sued if it does end up using a name that's far from etched in stone for the time being. Besides, we're a lot more interested in how the OnePlus Pods will look and sound, both details of which are largely up in the air. The images we do have of the upcoming true wireless earbuds are pretty generic, obviously not telling the full story of how much the company will "borrow" from the world's most successful manufacturer of "hearable" devices.



