Wearables OnePlus Audio

The next AirPods copycats could be OnePlus-branded and launch in July

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 15, 2020, 7:55 AM
The next AirPods copycats could be OnePlus-branded and launch in July
True wireless earphones are extremely popular right now. The vast majority look like AirPods and, while some companies have chosen more unique designs, OnePlus seems to be playing it safe.

OnePlus true wireless earphones are coming


New information arriving courtesy of tipster Max J. suggests the first OnePlus true wireless earphones will look almost exactly like AirPods. The details in question come from a seemingly reliable yet new source, so do take everything with a pinch of salt.

There is no word on the features that OnePlus has planned at the moment or how much the product will cost, but hopefully the company will try to one-up the competition by offering some sort of active noise cancellation.

Alternatively, it could skip on some of the fancier features and offer the wireless earphones as a cheaper alternative to regular AirPods.

An official announcement will reportedly take place in July, although a specific date has yet to be provided. OnePlus is expected to unveil the mid-range OnePlus Z in July too, which means the two products could be introduced simultaneously.

The latter, for those of you that aren’t aware, should incorporate the Snapdragon 765 and 5G connectivity. Also expected is a triple-camera system and a punch-hole display.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless