The next AirPods copycats could be OnePlus-branded and launch in July
OnePlus true wireless earphones are coming
New information arriving courtesy of tipster Max J. suggests the first OnePlus true wireless earphones will look almost exactly like AirPods. The details in question come from a seemingly reliable yet new source, so do take everything with a pinch of salt.
Alternatively, it could skip on some of the fancier features and offer the wireless earphones as a cheaper alternative to regular AirPods.
An official announcement will reportedly take place in July, although a specific date has yet to be provided. OnePlus is expected to unveil the mid-range OnePlus Z in July too, which means the two products could be introduced simultaneously.
The latter, for those of you that aren’t aware, should incorporate the Snapdragon 765 and 5G connectivity. Also expected is a triple-camera system and a punch-hole display.