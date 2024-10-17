Hurry up and get the OnePlus Pad (with keyboard!!!) at a new record low price!

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

You know what goes great with that deeply discounted OnePlus Watch 2? A OnePlus Pad at a killer price of $299.99 with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included. That's right, OnePlus has very obviously gotten into the holiday spirit early this year, slashing a whopping 180 bucks off the $479.99 list price of its first-ever in-house tablet and throwing in a gift worth an additional $150 at no extra charge.

Although it's clearly a little premature to draw such conclusions, this looks like a deal that will be extremely hard to beat come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month. Sold at both special prices and alongside this very same freebie a number of times in the last few months, the OnePlus Pad is now cheaper than ever before, as well as cheaper than most other tablets capable of rivaling its impressive specifications.

OnePlus Pad

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included
$180 off (38%) Gift
$299 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

Don't get me wrong, I'm definitely not saying this is the absolute best Android tablet you can get right now, as its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor cannot hold a candle to the Dimensity 9300+ SoC inside Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, for instance. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also evidently a lot better than its predecessor in several key departments, starting with raw power. 

But the OG OnePlus Pad might be the best tablet out there in terms of how much bang it delivers for your buck, at least if you're quick enough to secure a complimentary magnetic keyboard accessory, an instant $140 device discount, and an extra savings of $40 by hitting the "check out all offers" box on the company's product webpage and claiming a special coupon that's likely to go away soon.

Believe it or not, the ultra-affordable slate comes with a decidedly premium aluminum unibody construction, as well as a stunning (and somewhat unconventional) 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen rocking 144Hz refresh rate technology and a "picture-perfect" 7:5 aspect ratio.

Despite measuring a catwalk-worthy 6.5mm in thickness, the OnePlus Pad somehow packs a hefty 9,510mAh battery purportedly capable of going more than 12 hours without hugging a wall while playing your favorite full season of "Game of Thrones." The blazing fast 67W charging support is roughly as impressive as that cell size, and because a proper all-night binge-watching session needs powerful audio as well, this bad boy wraps up its positively dreamy spec sheet with a grand total of four Omnibearing Sound Field-equipped speakers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

