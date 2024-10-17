Hurry up and get the OnePlus Pad (with keyboard!!!) at a new record low price!





Although it's clearly a little premature to draw such conclusions, this looks like a deal that will be extremely hard to beat come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month. Sold at both Although it's clearly a little premature to draw such conclusions, this looks like a deal that will be extremely hard to beat come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month. Sold at both special prices and alongside this very same freebie a number of times in the last few months, the OnePlus Pad is now cheaper than ever before, as well as cheaper than most other tablets capable of rivaling its impressive specifications.

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included $180 off (38%) Gift $299 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus









But the OG OnePlus Pad might be the best tablet out there in terms of how much bang it delivers for your buck, at least if you're quick enough to secure a complimentary magnetic keyboard accessory, an instant $140 device discount, and an extra savings of $40 by hitting the "check out all offers" box on the company's product webpage and claiming a special coupon that's likely to go away soon.





Believe it or not, the ultra-affordable slate comes with a decidedly premium aluminum unibody construction, as well as a stunning (and somewhat unconventional) 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen rocking 144Hz refresh rate technology and a "picture-perfect" 7:5 aspect ratio.



Despite measuring a catwalk-worthy 6.5mm in thickness, the OnePlus Pad somehow packs a hefty 9,510mAh battery purportedly capable of going more than 12 hours without hugging a wall while playing your favorite full season of "Game of Thrones." The blazing fast 67W charging support is roughly as impressive as that cell size, and because a proper all-night binge-watching session needs powerful audio as well, this bad boy wraps up its positively dreamy spec sheet with a grand total of four Omnibearing Sound Field-equipped speakers.