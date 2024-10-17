This wild Black Friday-grade OnePlus Watch 2 deal is not to be missed





I don't have the faintest idea how long this will last or even when it became available in the first place, but at the time of this writing, the best OnePlus smartwatch yet can be had for just $219.99. That's down from an already fairly reasonable $299.99 list price, representing a new record high discount for a wearable device aptly described in our in-depth OnePlus Watch 2 review a few months ago as a battery champ with two brains.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Strap Included $80 off (27%) Gift $219 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus





The bigger brain is of course Google's Wear OS platform, which allows this thing to support the most popular wrist-friendly apps around, but a backup operating system designed by OnePlus itself undeniably helps the company's latest high-end Apple Watch alternative to stand out from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and even the Galaxy Watch Ultra with up to 12 days, yes, days of endurance between charges in Power Saver mode.





To save energy, you will obviously need to essentially turn off that otherwise beautiful (and not at all frugal) 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen. But even with all most features enabled all most of the time, the OnePlus Watch 2 promises to keep the lights on for up to 100 hours on a single go, which is also impressive by typical Wear OS standards.





That's a remarkable number by the standards of sub-$250 smartwatches in general as well, especially when you consider all the health monitoring and fitness tracking boxes OnePlus checks here with great ease, decent accuracy, and excellent reliability.



Unfortunately, ECG technology is not present here, and it's clearly a little early for an Android-compatible smartwatch to support sleep apnea detection too. But at 220 bucks, you can't possibly complain about the very few features that are missing, especially when you also get a nice and handy backup strap in "solid black" or "emerald green" at no extra charge. Now let's see Amazon (or even OnePlus) beat this killer deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday next month!