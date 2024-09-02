This brilliant OnePlus Pad deal with ultra-cool gift is back in the spotlight
Last week, Amazon launched an ultra-rare Prime-exclusive deal on the OnePlus Pad. For a super short time, you could save $110 on the slate. But this promo is over and gone now, leaving shoppers with another exciting offer, this time at the official store.
At the time of writing, you can get the Android tablet for $80 off via the OnePlus Store. That discount alone may not seem like a good enough reason to act, but get this: the tablet arrives with the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard completely free of charge. That's a $149.99 gift value!
OnePlus Buds 3 ($99.99 value) in one of two available colors. There's also a free OnePlus Folio Case, which usually retails for $39.99. Of course, you only get to pick one of these gifts, but you're getting a pretty good deal whichever you choose.
Performance-wise, it's clear that the $479.99 tablet is far away from the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. For its price range, however, the device should perform decently, especially if you don't test its limits too much.
But this isn't your only option, for Samsung has an attractive alternative you should consider.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one OnePlus Pad rival that you can now get at lower-than-usual prices. This one usually retails for about $450, but Amazon's limited-time promo saves you 25% (or $110).
What's so awesome about this fella? It sports a robust design with an IP68 rating and has a 10.9-inch screen, so it's plenty suitable for on-the-go entertainment. The Samsung tablet also arrives with the S Pen in the box, allowing you to take notes, sketch, and more. Then you have a battery life of up to 18 hours.
Ultimately, it's down to whether you want a stylus alongside your slate or don't mind coughing the extra money for the slightly more expensive (but with a keyboard) OnePlus Pad. Check out other differences between them via our OnePlus Pad vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs comparison page.
The OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch screen with an unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio and silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rates. There's also Dolby Vision HDR, giving you a superb viewing experience. And with the four powerful Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, you get to enjoy fantastic audio regardless of your tablet's orientation.
Last but surely not least, the OnePlus Pad supports ultra-fast 67W wired charging, meaning you get a day's power in just over 60 minutes. As you can see, this is quite a fantastic everyday option that's even more attractive with a $80 discount and a free keyboard.
This Samsung tablet is equally exciting
