The OnePlus Pad deal is an October Prime Day delight you can't miss
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The big-time October Prime Day event is finally here! Starting today, Prime members can indulge in some of the best tech deals and complete their holiday shopping list without breaking the bank. Discounts are flying around on the best tablets at Amazon, and we've got something particularly tempting to show OnePlus fans. For just 48 hours, you can save a massive 27% on the OnePlus Pad.
Let us do the math: this Android slate usually costs about $480, but Amazon's Prime Day deal knocks it under the $350 mark! That's a hefty $130 in savings, a discount we've never seen on Amazon until now. Even during July Prime Day, the model was sold for a humbler $110 off, meaning it's now enjoying its lowest-ever price. Don't sleep on it and get one before the 48-hour shopping event finishes.
The OnePlus Pad might not be as powerful as some of the best tablets out there, but it impresses with its 144Hz 11.61-inch display and unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio. This fella also features a premium, ultra-slim design, 8GB RAM and omnidirectional quad speakers that make your streaming experience more enjoyable.
On the performance front, you have the respectable MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. Although not the best in class, this processor delivers a great day-to-day experience. Then again, it's undoubtedly much less capable than, say, the M4 iPad Pro (2024) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, so if you need more horsepower, you should consider extending your budget.
Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad may no longer be the go-to option at its standard price, given that the OnePlus Pad 2 is already out. But with this stunning Prime Day deal, the mid-range option is getting pretty hard to resist. Take advantage of this head-turning deal before the October shopping event ends!
Speaking of streaming, you also get a 9,510 mAh battery that should give you over 12 hours of your favorite movies per charge. As if that's not enough, the slate supports ultra-fast 67W wired charging speeds, meaning you get a full day's power in just 60 minutes!
