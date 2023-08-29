Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Sensational Labor Day deal bundles the discounted OnePlus Pad with a gratis stylus

Are you looking for the best Android tablet money can buy right now? The first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad is... probably not it, at least not after Samsung's recent release of a truly remarkable Galaxy Tab S9 trio with super-premium designs, state-of-the-art hardware specifications, and stellar software support.

But even the smallest and humblest member of that iPad Pro-rivaling family starts at a rather extravagant $799, while the aforementioned 11.6-inch OnePlus Pad normally costs a far more palatable $479.99. Better yet, you can spend a cool 50 bucks less than that if you hurry and score a nice gift that brings this bad boy even closer to the versatility and productivity of a Tab S9 at a fraction of its price.

OnePlus Pad

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Stylo Included
$50 off (10%) Gift
$429 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

We're talking about an aptly named OnePlus Stylo, which is obviously the company's answer to Samsung's iconic S Pen, typically fetching $99.99 on its own and not being bundled as standard with the OnePlus Pad.

If we take the retail value of this undoubtedly handy writing and drawing accessory into consideration, we can say that you're looking at saving a combined 150 bucks on a still relatively new mid-range tablet that was always pretty affordable and value-packed.

In addition to that large and comfy aforementioned IPS LCD screen that just so happens to support cutting-edge 144Hz refresh rate technology, the aggressively priced OnePlus Pad also has blazing fast 67W charging capabilities going for it, as well as a surprisingly hefty 9,510mAh battery somehow squeezed into a super-thin and lightweight body made from premium aluminum and glass.

Basically, the key difference between this thing and a Galaxy Tab S9 or Tab S9+ is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is certainly not as powerful as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but is also no pushover either, especially by sub-$500 standards.

On top of everything, the OnePlus Pad runs Android 13 on the software side of things, which is obviously as good as it gets right now, while looking set to receive three major OS updates in due time. What more could you possibly want?

