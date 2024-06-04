This ultimate OnePlus Open trade-in deal lets you save $400 at the official store once again

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Foldable phone fans, rejoice! The OnePlus Open is again sweetly discounted at the official store. In case you don’t know just what discounts we’re talking about, the best big foldable phone for 2023 is $300 off its price tag at OnePlus.com.

Get the OnePlus Open at $400 off with ANY trade-in!

You can again get yourself the OnePlus Open at deep discounts via the official store! This phone has an amazing lightweight design, two AMOLED screens with LTPO technology, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood, and a massive 16GB RAM. Praised for its awe-inspiring camera system and multitasking capabilities, the device now sells at the official OnePlus store at $400 off with ANY trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $300 before trade-ins.
$400 off (24%) Trade-in
$1299 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus


Before you say this is the same price cut you can get at Amazon, consider the recycling reward the official seller offers. It’s essentially a bonus discount for any phone trade-in in any condition. And you guessed it – this one is still $100, bringing your total savings to $400. Of course, you can trade in an eligible device if (you have such) for even more considerable discounts.

From affordable, even at this tempting $400 discount, the OnePlus phone provides a premium experience that flagship phone seekers would appreciate. With its innovative design, impressive camera system, and top-notch multitasking capabilities, this is indeed one of the best Android phones with a foldable form factor, released last year.

Firstly, it lacks the unsightly crease of the Z Fold 5. Secondly, it’s much easier to hold and interact with than the Samsung phone, primarily because it sports a shorter and wider cover screen. The 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with 10-120Hz refresh rates is a breeze to interact with. The main 7.82-inch AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates makes multitasking, streaming, and more feel ultra-premium, too.

Aside from the two marvelous displays, this bad boy features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. This flagship processor pairs with 16GB RAM to deliver plenty of horsepower even for more demanding apps.

When you consider the much better camera configuration than the Z Fold 5, you see this is indeed an undeniably exceptional foldable device. The phone packs a 48MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor on the back. Front cameras are no slouch, either!

Ultimately, while certainly not the most affordable of phones, this bad boy is still cheaper than a discounted Z Fold 5 (so long as you use the recycling bonus). So, don’t miss out on this chance to get yours via the official store and enjoy the ultimate foldable experience.
