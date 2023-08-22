The OnePlus Open could more than compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 if this rumor pans out
According to tipster Digital Chat Station (via AndroidAuthority) posting on Chinese social media platform Weibo, we could see OnePlus take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 by delivering a foldable with the largest pixel density display available from a foldable phone. Now it should be noted that the specs that the tipster is posting about actually do not officially belong to the OnePlus Open but are specs expected to grace the internal and external displays on the upcoming Oppo Find N3.
Oppo and OnePlus are both owned by China's BBK Electronics and OnePlus has, in the past, borrowed some design elements from its sibling. Just a couple of years ago, Oppo and OnePlus merged their hardware R&D teams. So you understand what we're getting at here; while Digital Chat Station is posting about the screens for the Oppo Find N3, the specs are likely to be the same for the OnePlus Open.
And these specs call for the internal display on the Find N3 (again, also expected for the OnePlus Open) to weigh in at 7.82 inches compared to the 7.6-inch tablet-sized display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The resolution on the Oppo Find N3's internal screen is reportedly going to be 2268 x 2240 versus 2176 x 1812 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Oppo's internal display will have 426 pixels per inch compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 373 giving the Oppo Find N3, at least on paper, the sharper screen of the two.
Digital Chat Station's post about the Oppo Find N3 could apply to the OnePlus Open
The Find N3's external display will supposedly measure 6.31 inches and sport a 2484 x 1116 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 6.2 inches with a 2316 x 904 resolution.
The OnePlus Open is also rumored to feature a rear camera array made up of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera (using a periscope lens). Possible color options include Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse which dovetails with the OnePlus 11's Black and Green hues.
We should see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the OnePlus Open which would closely match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset driving the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Besides being equipped with sharper displays than its rival's, OnePlus might be forced to compete with Samsung by offering its book-style foldable at a price starting less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5's $1,799.
