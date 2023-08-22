The OnePlus Open could more than compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 if this rumor pans out





OnePlus Open . Oppo and OnePlus are both owned by China's BBK Electronics and OnePlus has, in the past, borrowed some design elements from its sibling. Just a couple of years ago, Oppo and OnePlus merged their hardware R&D teams . So you understand what we're getting at here; while Digital Chat Station is posting about the screens for the Oppo Find N3, the specs are likely to be the same for the





And these specs call for the internal display on the Find N3 (again, also expected for the OnePlus Open ) to weigh in at 7.82 inches compared to the 7.6-inch tablet-sized display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The resolution on the Oppo Find N3's internal screen is reportedly going to be 2268 x 2240 versus 2176 x 1812 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The Oppo's internal display will have 426 pixels per inch compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 's 373 giving the Oppo Find N3, at least on paper, the sharper screen of the two.











The Find N3's external display will supposedly measure 6.31 inches and sport a 2484 x 1116 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 6.2 inches with a 2316 x 904 resolution.





The OnePlus Open is also rumored to feature a rear camera array made up of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera (using a periscope lens). Possible color options include Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse which dovetails with the OnePlus 11's Black and Green hues.



