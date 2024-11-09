Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

As a sales enthusiast, I think you can't miss the OnePlus Open 512GB at $400 off

In addition to being a bargain hunter, I'm also a techie who's in love with foldables. Thanks to my job at PhoneArena, I get to test-drive the best phones on the market, including foldables like the OnePlus Open, and I must say I quite like it.

Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this bad boy can handle any task and even run demanding games without a hitch. Plus, it's a multitasking powerhouse, capable of running numerous apps simultaneously.

OnePlus Open: Save $400!

The OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage space is on sale for $400 off its price on Amazon. The phone boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, allowing it to handle any task with ease. In addition, it has a capable 48 MP main camera, which takes beautiful pictures. Don't wait; save today!
$400 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Another thing I love about the OnePlus Open is that it boasts a 6.31-inch outer display, which is wide enough to handle mundane everyday tasks without unfolding the phone. And just like the 7.82-inch inner screen on board, it has a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, offering an amazing watching experience.

While foldables don't usually rank among the best camera phones, I appreciate that OnePlus' foldable takes beautiful pictures with its 48MP main camera, both during the day and at night.

But the one thing I don't like about the OnePlus Open is its price. With a typical price tag of around $1,700, this phone is seriously expensive. That's why I recommend getting this bad boy only when it's heavily discounted, like right now, as Amazon is offering a massive $400 price cut on this fella.

Yep, the OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage is now $400 off, which means you can get it for less than $1,300. I know this is still far from affordable, but it's a more reasonable price for the phone. Just be sure to act fast and get one as soon as possible, as you never know when this offer might expire.
