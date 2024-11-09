As a sales enthusiast, I think you can't miss the OnePlus Open 512GB at $400 off
In addition to being a bargain hunter, I'm also a techie who's in love with foldables. Thanks to my job at PhoneArena, I get to test-drive the best phones on the market, including foldables like the OnePlus Open, and I must say I quite like it.
Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this bad boy can handle any task and even run demanding games without a hitch. Plus, it's a multitasking powerhouse, capable of running numerous apps simultaneously.
Another thing I love about the OnePlus Open is that it boasts a 6.31-inch outer display, which is wide enough to handle mundane everyday tasks without unfolding the phone. And just like the 7.82-inch inner screen on board, it has a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, offering an amazing watching experience.
While foldables don't usually rank among the best camera phones, I appreciate that OnePlus' foldable takes beautiful pictures with its 48MP main camera, both during the day and at night.
Yep, the OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage is now $400 off, which means you can get it for less than $1,300. I know this is still far from affordable, but it's a more reasonable price for the phone. Just be sure to act fast and get one as soon as possible, as you never know when this offer might expire.
But the one thing I don't like about the OnePlus Open is its price. With a typical price tag of around $1,700, this phone is seriously expensive. That's why I recommend getting this bad boy only when it's heavily discounted, like right now, as Amazon is offering a massive $400 price cut on this fella.
