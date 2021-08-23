OnePlus Nord update adds ambient display Bitmoji, more screen features

OnePlus Nord update adds ambient display Bitmoji, more screen features0
System
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.08
- Improved system stability
Ambient Display
- Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
- Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar.
Thanks to the Bitmoji support, avatars shown on the display will update throughout the day based on the user activity and things happening around them. To take advantage of the Bitmoji simply head to Settings / Customization / Clock on ambient display and enable the feature.