OnePlus Nord update adds ambient display Bitmoji, more screen features

System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Improved system stability

Ambient Display

Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar.

Bitmoji-like avatars were made popular by Snapchat, so other apps implemented the idea and offered takes on these personal emoji. OnePlus added such a feature to its OnePlus 8 8 Pro smartphones less than a week ago, and now announced the OnePlus Nord is getting the same ambien display Bitmoji in the latest update.This isn’t the only feature included in OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 for OnePlus Nord , but it’s probably the most important one. The August security patch is included as well, along with some other screen related features:Thanks to the Bitmoji support, avatars shown on the display will update throughout the day based on the user activity and things happening around them. To take advantage of the Bitmoji simply head to Settings / Customization / Clock on ambient display and enable the feature.For this update in particular, OnePlus advises users to make sure the battery level of the phone is above 30% and minimum of 3GB of storage space is available.