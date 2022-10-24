The OnePlus Nord N300 5G brings blazing fast charging to T-Mobile starting at the low price of free









Unsurprisingly, the budget-friendly 6.56-inch Android handset will be sold exclusively by the nation-leading "Un-carrier" (and its prepaid Metro subsidiary) from November 3. "Sold" might not be the best way to describe this retail affair, though, as T-Mobile is ready to give you the OnePlus Nord N300 5G for free right off the bat with a new line of service, while Metro by T-Mobile can do the same thing with a number port-in.





Whichever path you'll choose to a complimentary phone with a fluid screen, super-fast charging, and respectable cameras in tow, you won't have to trade anything in or jump through other hoops. That being said, Magenta's postpaid $228 discount from a $228 list price will be reflected on your bill as monthly credits over a period of two years, while Metro aims to hook switchers up with an "instant rebate."









Whether you'll decide to purchase this bad boy for $228 or $0, you're likely to be stunned by its pretty much unrivaled value. Not only does the Nord N300 5G support superior charging technology compared to Samsung's Galaxy S22 or Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max , but an actual 33W SuperVOOC power brick is included in the box at no extra cost.





Compared to its already great predecessor , which is apparently projected to hit 1.5 million unit sales in North America by the end of 2022, this hot new ultra-affordable mid-ranger also packs a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.





The hefty 5,000mAh battery and "standard" 64GB storage allotment are unchanged, while the 6.56-inch 90Hz display is (surprisingly or not) downgraded from Full HD+ to HD+ resolution despite slightly growing in size.





The overall design looks like a step back in time as well, with a waterdrop-style notch replacing a more modern hole punch and fairly substantial bezels all around the aforementioned HD+ screen. But even though the N300 5G also loses one of the N200 5G 's three rear-facing cameras, the main shooter jumps all the way up from 13 to 48 megapixels, solidifying the newbie's strong bid for the title of best budget phone available this holiday season.