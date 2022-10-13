OnePlus confirms budget-friendly Nord N300 5G with 33W charging for November US release





As the name suggests, this undoubtedly ultra-affordable handset will carry on the legacy of the June 2021-released Nord N200 5G when it sees daylight "next month." Although we don't have an exact launch date or price point yet, OnePlus wants the world to know already that the N300 5G has its sights set on US availability in time for Christmas.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, Blue Quantum, With or Without Carrier Activation $40 off (17%) $199 99 $239 99 Buy at BestBuy





The 5G-capable N200 , mind you, is arguably one of the best budget phones stateside, normally costing $240 with a smooth 90Hz screen, large 5,000mAh battery, and reasonably powerful Snapdragon 480 processor in tow and frequently scoring discounts of $40 or more nowadays with no strings attached.





If the history of low to mid-end OnePlus devices is any indication, the Nord N300 5G is likely to retain most of its predecessor's strengths while upgrading, for instance, the maximum charging speeds from 18 to 33 watts.













More importantly, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G is destined to absolutely crush most of its sub-$300 rivals in the US in terms of (wired) charging support, incredibly enough beating even the likes of the "premium" Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 Pro Max from this particular standpoint.





While the rest of the specs are nowhere near as clear, OnePlus is also ready to confirm that the N300 will pack an unspecified MediaTek chipset (with 5G technology) and support 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities.





Last but certainly not least, a weirdly blurry official product image (above) appears to point to a refined overall design with a revised dual rear-facing camera module, sharp edges, relatively thin screen bezels, and somewhat surprisingly, a waterdrop-style notch replacing the N200's hole punch. It remains to be seen if that last detail will allow OnePlus to lower the recommended pricing even further.

OnePlus is once again beating leakers to the punch as far as an unreleased phone is concerned, officially revealing a couple of key details about the upcoming 5G-enabled Nord N300 mid-ranger before anyone could spoil these secrets.