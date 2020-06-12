Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get Android 11 beta, but it may brick your phone

Rado Slavov
by Rado Slavov
Jun 12, 2020, 3:45 AM
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get Android 11 beta, but it may brick your phone
With the recent release of the first Android 11 beta, OnePlus is among the first phone manufacturers to publish an Android 11 version for its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagships. The Verizon and T-Mobile models are excluded from this program at this time, but as you'll soon find out, there isn't much to miss here.

Technically, it's possible for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners to install the Android 11-based build right now, as reported by dev community website XDA Developers, but really – only software developers who need access to Android 11 are advised to do so. If you are a developer and want to do some early work in terms of support and compatibility between your apps and the upcoming major Android release, then it makes sense to take advantage of this.

Otherwise, it's clearly stated that installing this particular Android 11 beta on the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro right now hides a big number of big risks, including the chance of bricking your device (rendering it inoperable).

Some of the other issues you're mostly sure to encounter with this beta include, but are not limited to:

  • The installation requires a complete device reset, so all data will be lost;
  • Facial authentication will not work;
  • Google Assistant (OK, Google) will not be able to assist you with anything;
  • No video calls – particularly bad right now;
  • Unfinished user interface designs;
  • Reduced or incorrect functionality in certain apps;
  • Stability and performance problems are to be expected.

If you still want to go through with the process, here are the beta download links:

Android 11 is largely shaping up to be a 'quality of life' kind of update, so we don't expect much in the way of fancy new features. Instead, the release will focus on streamlining and building upon important system components such as the notification system, messaging, and permission management. You can read our Android 11 R preview for our first impressions of the new system.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$770 OnePlus 8 on
$735 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$1197 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Popular stories
Android 11 R Preview: A quality of life update
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
Popular stories
Samsung brings the absolutely massive One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 9

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless