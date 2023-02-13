New OnePlus Nord 3 leak confirms a 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications (rumored) :





There's some discrepancy in the screen size; the first leak points toward a 6.74-inch display, while according to the latest info, we're looking at a 6.5" FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's some uncertainty in the chipset department as well; the first leak listed a Dimensity 8200 processor, while this one also includes a Dimensity 8100 Max option.• 6.5" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED• 50MP OIS + 8MP + Useless• 32MP selfie• 100W charging• 4500mAh or 5000 mAh battery• Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max or Dimensity 8200As always, we should take these leaks with a healthy grain of salt, but given that these specs have now been corroborated by several sources, it seems plausible that the Nord 3 could sport the aforementioned hardware. The 120Hz AMOLED screen and the 100W fast charging are looking pretty exciting, given the super affordable niche that the Nord family occupies.