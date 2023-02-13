New OnePlus Nord 3 leak confirms a 120Hz AMOLED display
Last week, we reported on a mysterious sketch, touted to be a depiction of the OnePlus Nord 3, alongside some specs. Now we have another rumor that seems to corroborate the information, and this time it's coming from Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata).
The leaker (with an unknown track record) shared a specs list on Twitter, which mostly repeats the leaked information from a week ago. However, we have a little more detail about the camera array, which was listed just as a triple camera in the previous leak.
A very interesting and somewhat funny detail about the aforementioned camera is that the third snapper is listed as "useless." We're not sure what this means, but judging from the specs of the OnePlus Nord 2 (9.3 out of 10), which seem to be the same, we're talking about a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera is listed as a 50MP one with optical image stabilization, and the second one is an 8MP (probably ultrawide), just like the setup on the Nord 2. A 32MP selfie camera rounds up the setup.
• 6.5" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
• 50MP OIS + 8MP + Useless
• 32MP selfie
• 100W charging
• 4500mAh or 5000 mAh battery
• Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max or Dimensity 8200
OnePlus Nord 3 alleged specs
OnePlus Nord 3 sketch
There's some discrepancy in the screen size; the first leak points toward a 6.74-inch display, while according to the latest info, we're looking at a 6.5" FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's some uncertainty in the chipset department as well; the first leak listed a Dimensity 8200 processor, while this one also includes a Dimensity 8100 Max option.
As always, we should take these leaks with a healthy grain of salt, but given that these specs have now been corroborated by several sources, it seems plausible that the Nord 3 could sport the aforementioned hardware. The 120Hz AMOLED screen and the 100W fast charging are looking pretty exciting, given the super affordable niche that the Nord family occupies.
