OnePlus Nord CE 3 real photos leak, revealing cameras, ports and body design
The image in the header is of the Nord CE, for illustrative purposes.
While OnePlus hasn’t gone on record with confirming the imminent release of the Nord CE 3, a new report from MySmartPrice suggests that the release may happen as early as this summer. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also come forward with a slew of leaked photos, courtesy of a reputable, but anonymous tipster.
No point in hiding it: this is quite the glossy phone! It’ll be a fingerprint magnet for sure, as long as this doesn’t turn out to be a pre-production unit. The sides of the Nord CE 3 are matte green, which is suspected to be one of the color options available at launch.
Only time will tell if any of these turn out to be true. And if the leaker is correct, and the Nord CE 3 is coming to users around July, then we’re surely to see more details surface as the summer draws near.
From the shared images, we can see pretty much all there is to see of the Nord CE 3 on a surface level. The phone has been captured from all sides, revealing all of its ports, buttons and its camera setup.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 specs — what can we expect?
A quick overview of the leaked photos of the Nord CE 3.
On the phone’s backside there are two large circular protrusions, which house its triple camera setup. There is a third, smaller one too, but that is for the LED flash unit. Rumors say that the array is composed of a 108MP main camera and two 2MP cameras for depth-perception and macro shots. The leaker hasn’t confirmed this info, but has stated that the phone lacks an ultra-wide camera.
As a successor to the Nord CE 2 — which surprised us with its snappy performance — the Nord CE 3 is expected to be a midrange entry into the OnePlus lineup of smartphones. While we still don’t have any confirmed specs, here’s a recap of what the latest rumors suggest:
The power button of the Nord CE 3 will be able to act as a fingerprint sensor, positioned on the right. The bottom side of the phone offers not only a USB-C charging port, but also a 3,5mm audio jack. Nice! To the left, the phone has a typical SIM tray, seemingly accessible through a SIM-ejector tool, and volume buttons. And, that’s about it. Meaning — no alert slider possibly confirmed. Boo! But, to be frank, it wasn’t there on the Nord CE 2 either.
- A Full HD IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC
- A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
