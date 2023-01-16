Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
OnePlus
OnePlus Nord CE 3 real photos leak, revealing cameras, ports and body design
While OnePlus hasn’t gone on record with confirming the imminent release of the Nord CE 3, a new report from MySmartPrice suggests that the release may happen as early as this summer. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also come forward with a slew of leaked photos, courtesy of a reputable, but anonymous tipster.

From the shared images, we can see pretty much all there is to see of the Nord CE 3 on a surface level. The phone has been captured from all sides, revealing all of its ports, buttons and its camera setup.

No point in hiding it: this is quite the glossy phone! It’ll be a fingerprint magnet for sure, as long as this doesn’t turn out to be a pre-production unit. The sides of the Nord CE 3 are matte green, which is suspected to be one of the color options available at launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specs — what can we expect?


A quick overview of the leaked photos of the Nord CE 3.

On the phone’s backside there are two large circular protrusions, which house its triple camera setup. There is a third, smaller one too, but that is for the LED flash unit. Rumors say that the array is composed of a 108MP main camera and two 2MP cameras for depth-perception and macro shots. The leaker hasn’t confirmed this info, but has stated that the phone lacks an ultra-wide camera.

The power button of the Nord CE 3 will be able to act as a fingerprint sensor, positioned on the right. The bottom side of the phone offers not only a USB-C charging port, but also a 3,5mm audio jack. Nice! To the left, the phone has a typical SIM tray, seemingly accessible through a SIM-ejector tool, and volume buttons. And, that’s about it. Meaning — no alert slider possibly confirmed. Boo! But, to be frank, it wasn’t there on the Nord CE 2 either.

As a successor to the Nord CE 2 — which surprised us with its snappy performance — the Nord CE 3 is expected to be a midrange entry into the OnePlus lineup of smartphones. While we still don’t have any confirmed specs, here’s a recap of what the latest rumors suggest:

  • A Full HD IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage

Only time will tell if any of these turn out to be true. And if the leaker is correct, and the Nord CE 3 is coming to users around July, then we’re surely to see more details surface as the summer draws near.
Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
