OnePlus Nord CE 3 real photos leak, revealing cameras, ports and body design

The image in the header is of the Nord CE, for illustrative purposes.







OnePlus Nord CE 3 specs — what can we expect?





A quick overview of the leaked photos of the Nord CE 3.









The power button of the Nord CE 3 will be able to act as a fingerprint sensor, positioned on the right. The bottom side of the phone offers not only a USB-C charging port, but also a 3,5mm audio jack. Nice! To the left, the phone has a typical SIM tray, seemingly accessible through a SIM-ejector tool, and volume buttons. And, that’s about it. Meaning — no alert slider possibly confirmed. Boo! But, to be frank, it wasn’t there on the Nord CE 2 either.



As a successor to the On the phone’s backside there are two large circular protrusions, which house its triple camera setup. There is a third, smaller one too, but that is for the LED flash unit. Rumors say that the array is composed of a 108MP main camera and two 2MP cameras for depth-perception and macro shots. The leaker hasn’t confirmed this info, but has stated that the phone lacks an ultra-wide camera.The power button of the Nord CE 3 will be able to act as a fingerprint sensor, positioned on the right. The bottom side of the phone offers not only a USB-C charging port, but also a 3,5mm audio jack. Nice! To the left, the phone has a typical SIM tray, seemingly accessible through a SIM-ejector tool, and volume buttons. And, that’s about it. Meaning — no alert slider possibly confirmed. Boo! But, to be frank, it wasn’t there on the Nord CE 2 either.As a successor to the Nord CE 2 — which surprised us with its snappy performance — the Nord CE 3 is expected to be a midrange entry into the OnePlus lineup of smartphones. While we still don’t have any confirmed specs, here’s a recap of what the latest rumors suggest:





A Full HD IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC

A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

8GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Only time will tell if any of these turn out to be true. And if the leaker is correct, and the Nord CE 3 is coming to users around July, then we’re surely to see more details surface as the summer draws near. Only time will tell if any of these turn out to be true. And if the leaker is correct, and the Nord CE 3 is coming to users around July, then we’re surely to see more details surface as the summer draws near.