Sharp new renders reveal the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G





The opening quarter of 2022, however, is looking significantly more eventful for the ambitious China-based tech outfit than the final three months of 2021, with the ultra-high-end OnePlus 10 Pro likely to be joined to market by at least two additional members of the budget-friendly Nord family.









The two large camera sensors at the back should help the Nord 2 CE stand out (a little) from today's 5G mid-range pack, although we'll obviously have to wait and see how the 64MP primary shooter and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens will perform out in the real world. The third rear-facing cam will be a... largely useless 2MP macro unit, and yes, that setup sounds identical to what the Nord CE 5G already offers.









The 16MP front-facing snapper will allegedly go unchanged as well, while under the hood, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750 processor is set to be replaced by a similarly powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900. Said mid-end chipset is to be paired with up to a hefty 12GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space, and last but certainly not least, the sizable 4,500mAh battery should support blazing fast 65W charging technology.





Meanwhile, because there's no physical fingerprint scanner in sight, the expectation is said biometric recognition technology will be embedded into the 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which unsurprisingly sports 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.





With a good old fashioned headphone jack and USB Type-C port also in tow, as well as Android 12 undoubtedly running the software show out the box, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G should see daylight in select Asian and European markets as early as January at a very similar price point as its predecessor. In case you're wondering, the Nord CE 5G currently costs €299 in countries like France in an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.



