Sharp new renders reveal the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G
The opening quarter of 2022, however, is looking significantly more eventful for the ambitious China-based tech outfit than the final three months of 2021, with the ultra-high-end OnePlus 10 Pro likely to be joined to market by at least two additional members of the budget-friendly Nord family.
The two large camera sensors at the back should help the Nord 2 CE stand out (a little) from today's 5G mid-range pack, although we'll obviously have to wait and see how the 64MP primary shooter and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens will perform out in the real world. The third rear-facing cam will be a... largely useless 2MP macro unit, and yes, that setup sounds identical to what the Nord CE 5G already offers.
The 16MP front-facing snapper will allegedly go unchanged as well, while under the hood, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750 processor is set to be replaced by a similarly powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900. Said mid-end chipset is to be paired with up to a hefty 12GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space, and last but certainly not least, the sizable 4,500mAh battery should support blazing fast 65W charging technology.
With a good old fashioned headphone jack and USB Type-C port also in tow, as well as Android 12 undoubtedly running the software show out the box, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G should see daylight in select Asian and European markets as early as January at a very similar price point as its predecessor. In case you're wondering, the Nord CE 5G currently costs €299 in countries like France in an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.