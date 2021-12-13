OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leak, revealing key improvements

As 2022 is almost upon us, almost all Android manufacturers are readying themselves to release their wares upon us. OnePlus seemingly also prepping itself for a pounce, as not only is the flagship OnePlus 10 leaking left and right, but the company's upcoming mid-range devices are also now part of the rumor mill chatter.







It would seem that OnePlus is about to release a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Nord CE, which was a slightly humbler version of the OnePlus Nord. The clues trace back to a phone carrying the "Ivan" code name that could very well end up being the OnePlus Nord 2 CE.







OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Hardware specs



In terms of specs, we expect a Dimensity 900 5G chipset to be making the rounds on the phone. This chipset is seemingly an improvement over the Snapdragon 750G that was powering the first OnePlus Nord CE as it's featuring the new Cortex-A78 cores as well as a version of the Mali-G78 GPU that is also making the rounds inside the Exynos 2100 and the Google Tensor chipset.







The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will also come with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate, paired with 6GB of RAM (or even 12 as some rumors put it), 128 or 256GB of storage, and a massive 4,500mAh that will juiced with up with OnePlus' 65W Warp Charger. That's definitely an improvement over the OnePlus Nord CE, which came along with a humble 30W charging on board.







When it comes to the camera loadout of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, however, the changes from the original don't seem to be that many, at least as far as raw specs are concerned. Reportedly, the main camera is a 64MP one, whereas the ultra-wide and macro cameras are weighing in at 8 and 2MP, respectively. Finally, there's a 16MP selfie snapper that will be taking care of your selfies. And if you've been hoping for the signature mute switch to make a comeback on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, then tough luck, the rumor mill agrees there will be none of that on the phone.







OnePlus Nord 2 CE: When is it coming?

So far, so good, but when should we expect the OnePlus Nord 2 CE to materialize before our very eyes? It seems that you should save January 5 if you're willing to see what OnePlus has been up, as the company is supposedly announcing this here OnePlus Nord 2 CE and hopefully spilling the beans on the OnePlus 10-series at the upcoming CES 2022 expo.







The purported price of the phone varies between $317 and $370, placing it in a pretty contested territory.