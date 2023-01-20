OnePlus has a cool new phone in store for MWC 2023, but don't get too excited

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
If you were sad to (officially) hear earlier this month that OnePlus has no plans to (ever) release an ultra-high-end "Pro" version of its latest Android flagship, a new rumor started by Max Jambor over on Twitter might help turn that frown upside down... a little.

That's because the company is now expected to unveil a different (kind of) super-premium phone next month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Yes, trade shows like MWC and CES are back in style now that it's (slightly) safer for a lot of people to gather in one place, and OnePlus could well join Honor among the major attendees of this year's big Catalan shindig.

But don't start wildly speculating about the potentially super-early arrival of a device like the OnePlus 11T, as the China-based brand is instead reportedly preparing to showcase the OnePlus Concept Two on or around February 27 at MWC 2023.


Admit it, you've forgotten all about the OnePlus Concept One, and we can't really blame you if that's the case. After all, we're talking a three-year-old idea here that never came to fruition in any way, shape, or form.

With "disappearing" cameras made possible by a special material called electrochromic glass, the Concept One may or may not inspire the design of this year's Concept Two. Jambor, who is usually pretty knowledgeable about unreleased OnePlus products, has absolutely zero info to share on the impending device, but if history is any indication, there's a good chance a bunch of specs and features will be borrowed from either the new 11 flagship or last fall's lower-cost 10T.

If we were to speculate, we'd probably expect the second-gen conceptual product to at least hint at its manufacturer's rumored 2023 foldable ambitions. But in all truth, the OnePlus Concept Two could be about anything. What we pretty much know for sure is that it will look like nothing you can buy right now... and you'll probably never be able to actually buy it.
