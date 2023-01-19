MWC 2023: Honor confirmed on site, might announce Snapdragon 8 Gen2 phones
Honor will be at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, according to the website of the GSM Association (via GSMArena). Unlike last year, when fans of the Chinese brand had to settle for an online event, this time Honor will be present on site and will have its own booth.
The news points toward a possible major announcement, but we have to bear in mind that COVID restrictions were much tighter last year, forcing many tech companies to skip their physical presence in Barcelona. That being said, there are leaks and rumors about a possible Honor Magic5 series announcement, mostly coming from Chinese leakers such as DigitalChatStation.
The possible Magic5 announcement is much more interesting, as this series (all three models: the Magic5, Magic 5 Pro, and Magic5 Ultimate) is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The Pro and Ultimate versions may have four main cameras on the back with a periscope zoom lens (100x hybrid zoom), whereas the vanilla version will only have three, with the main being a 50MP camera.
Another possible scenario is a global release of the recently announced foldable from China, namely the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek, foldable phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, and if you take a quick look at the specs, it doesn't impress with things like under display cameras, a creaseless inner display, or crazy zoom capabilities.
Stay tuned for more MWC 2023 news as the event draws near.
