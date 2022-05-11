 First OnePlus foldable smartphones set for launch in 2023 - PhoneArena
First OnePlus foldable smartphones set for launch in 2023

Android OnePlus
Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Samsung accounts for the lion’s share of foldable smartphone sales. But competition is heating up with products from the likes of Oppo, Motorola and Vivo, and next year things could get even more fierce with entries from OnePlus.

OnePlus is working on multiple foldable smartphones


Tipster Max Jambor has shared a cryptic teaser image on Twitter that hints at OnePlus’ intention to launch a foldable smartphone in 2023. In fact, speaking privately to PhoneArena, Jambor confirmed that “multiple” foldables are coming.

It’s unclear at this stage what form factor these foldable devices will adopt, but rumors have been floating around in recent months about one model based on the Oppo Find N. The latter is a particularly exciting device since it adopts a shorter-but-wider form factor that the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, giving users access to a more usable external display and a more compact device overall.

Alongside this device OnePlus could launch a smaller and more affordable Galaxy Z Flip rival or even something more complex and intriguing like a tri-fold device, which Samsung is rumored to be working on too.

But regardless of design, the most interesting aspect of these upcoming launches could be OnePlus' international focus, making them the first non-Samsung foldables that are truly available globally. 

Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi have all debuted foldable devices in recent months, but they’re all focused on China. International customers are quite limited in their choices right now, an empty void OnePlus might be able to fill.
