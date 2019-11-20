Android OnePlus

This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 20, 2019, 2:52 AM
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera
TL;DR
OnePlus 8 Pro may sport S10-style front cameras that will allow for slimmer bezels and 10-15% larger visible area at the screen size of the 7 Pro. A fourth ToF camera for better portraits, as well as a tri-tone instead of a dual tone flash will be enhancing the usual main, telephoto and ultra wide-angle camera kit.


We've already had a few massive leaks detailing every nook and cranny of the upcoming 8th generation flagships from everyone's favorite underdog OnePlus, complete with fleshed-out renders of the device. 

In a nutshell, it is shaping up to be a very S10 looking device at the front, with a quad-camera vertical setup at the back, powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chipset, and with a high refresh rate display.

If you want confirmation coming directly from the OnePlus CAD stations, though, and want to know why the company decided to put this button here, or drill that hole there, today you are in luck.

The OnePlus 8 Pro design prototype diagram has been leaked to True Tech by a trusted source, and it indeed depicts the all-modern quad-camera setup on the back that we saw on the previous renders. 

These are, of course, preliminary design drawings, so there are a lot of "tentative" adjectives thrown around, but the overall picture is clear - make it look like the Galaxy S10 series as much as possible at the front.


We kid, but OnePlus seems to be indeed equipping the 8 with a hole-in-display front camera, and the 8 Pro with a dual version of that in an elliptical piercing - you know, like the S10 and S10+ do. 

Further allusions to Samsung's design are the top bezel being shaved to the minimum, and the curved screen sides. On the other hand, these are logical design decisions if you want to take full advantage of the hole-in-active-area (HIAA) implementation. 

Samsung is also going to take these to the extreme with the Galaxy S11, as rumors indicate it will sport a very refined Note 10-like design with a hole in the middle of the screen top for the selfie snapper, and even thinner bezels all around. OnePlus may be preparing to take on its release directly, too, as insiders claim that the 8 Pro would be released earlier than usual, and around the time that the S11 lands. 

As to the pressing question what would the fourth camera do, given that the trifecta of sensors stacked in the middle is probably the good ol' main + telephoto + ultra wide-angle cameras, the leaked document indicates that it will simply be a time-of-flight (ToF) camera for better depth perception. Do you like what you see so far with the OnePlus 8 series design direction?

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 128 GB

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

6 Comments

ahmadkun
Reply

1. ahmadkun

Posts: 657; Member since: May 02, 2016

nice .. but dual front facing camera is not necessary, looks more appealing and much cleaner with only 1 camera punch hole

posted on 33 min ago

matistight
Reply

2. matistight

Posts: 1018; Member since: May 13, 2009

"TIme of light" lol

posted on 29 min ago

oliviamia039
Reply

3. oliviamia039

Posts: 16; Member since: Nov 13, 2019

Oneplus should stick with 7 / 7t pro design without notch.

posted on 9 min ago

canokap
Reply

4. canokap

Posts: 6; Member since: 7 min ago

Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work............... Here is I started to............   www.more55.com 

posted on 5 min ago

canokap
Reply

5. canokap

Posts: 6; Member since: 7 min ago

I hope V2 of this phone improves on the internal specs (battery, chipset, cameras) and I'll give it a try. This one looks amazing but I want a better camera and I'll gladly spend a lot of money on it. The hinge is definitely a win win. There is no visible crease at all and Motorola has taught Samsung and Huawei a lesson on how a foldable phone is done. Great job! Here is I started to............   www.more55.com

posted on 4 min ago

canokap
Reply

6. canokap

Posts: 6; Member since: 7 min ago

I am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy.......................... Here is I started to............   www.more55.com  

posted on 3 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
john-legere-officially-leaves-t-mobile-unknown-destination
John Legere is officially leaving T-Mobile for an unknown destination
samsung-galaxy-s11-refined-design-no-waterfall-screen-tiny-bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-camera-specifications-features-leak
The Galaxy S11's 108MP camera may support 8K video and loads more
iPhone-11-Pro-ultra-wide-angle-camera-tips-and-tricks
How to use iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide-angle camera to take awesome pictures
Motorola-razr-2019-foldable-technology-Samsung-Galaxy-Fold
Motorola is confident its new razr phone won't break like the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.