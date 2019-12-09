Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories OnePlus Audio

OnePlus is reportedly developing its own AirPods and Galaxy Buds rivals

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 09, 2019, 2:53 PM
OnePlus is reportedly developing its own AirPods and Galaxy Buds rivals
The Samsung Galaxy Buds

The wireless earphones market is growing rapidly and virtually every brand is keen to cash in. New products releases are becoming more frequent as a result but, pretty soon, the competition will become even more intense.

Tipster Max J. is best known for his reliable Samsung leaks but has lately built up a solid track record with OnePlus products. His latest tweet teases the brand’s first pair of truly wireless earbuds which will reportedly allow you to “listen without the cords in your way” during workouts, calls, and other uses cases.

Because no further information was provided, it’s unconfirmed at this stage what sort of design OnePlus is aiming for. However, the brand’s short history in the wireless earphones segment would suggest an AirPods-inspired design is unlikely. Instead, the upcoming product will probably resemble a cordless version of the Bullets Wireless lineup. 

These, like many other earbuds, use adjustable silicon tips which often provide a better fit and help improve noise isolation. The design also benefits active noise cancelation when present, although whether OnePlus has plans to incorporate the feature remains a mystery.

Regardless, OnePlus is expected to undercut its mainstream rivals significantly. This means that, without active noise cancelation, the earbuds could be priced at $99 and acts as a replacement for the existing Bullets Wireless 2. If the feature is on board, on the other hand, a price tag between $150 and $200 could be on the cards.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.