OnePlus is reportedly developing its own AirPods and Galaxy Buds rivals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds







Tipster Max J. is best known for his reliable Samsung leaks but has lately built up a solid track record with OnePlus products. His Tipster Max J. is best known for his reliable Samsung leaks but has lately built up a solid track record with OnePlus products. His latest tweet teases the brand’s first pair of truly wireless earbuds which will reportedly allow you to “listen without the cords in your way” during workouts, calls, and other uses cases.



Because no further information was provided, it’s unconfirmed at this stage what sort of design OnePlus is aiming for. However, the brand’s short history in the wireless earphones segment would suggest an Because no further information was provided, it’s unconfirmed at this stage what sort of design OnePlus is aiming for. However, the brand’s short history in the wireless earphones segment would suggest an AirPods -inspired design is unlikely. Instead, the upcoming product will probably resemble a cordless version of the Bullets Wireless lineup.

These, like many other earbuds, use adjustable silicon tips which often provide a better fit and help improve noise isolation. The design also benefits active noise cancelation when present, although whether OnePlus has plans to incorporate the feature remains a mystery.



Regardless, OnePlus is expected to undercut its mainstream rivals significantly. This means that, without active noise cancelation, the earbuds could be priced at $99 and acts as a replacement for the existing Bullets Wireless 2. If the feature is on board, on the other hand, a price tag between $150 and $200 could be on the cards.





The wireless earphones market is growing rapidly and virtually every brand is keen to cash in. New products releases are becoming more frequent as a result but, pretty soon, the competition will become even more intense.