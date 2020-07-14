OnePlus

First OnePlus Nord teardown confirms the battery size, shows it's beautiful inside and out

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 14, 2020, 3:33 AM
First OnePlus Nord teardown confirms the battery size, shows it's beautiful inside and out
That case study in direct viral marketing called OnePlus has teamed up with Zack of JerryRig fame, as well as the skin-maker dbrand, to provide us with the first closeup shot of the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone innards.

Well, sort of, as it's a dbrand skin on top that is presumably a printed photo of what's inside, and which we've seen leaked before, but the blue battery pack hints that an actual disassembly may find differences between that skin and the real interior of the Nord. 

Still, just as Apple is renowned for engineering a neatly arranged device interior, OnePlus may have decided that this is the way to go, too, and is so proud of its creation that it is showing off the innards to the world.


What we do get to see, though, is the battery capacity of 4115 mAh which coincides with the one that Even Blass from @evleaks tipped not long ago. The 30W Warp Charge technology will also be on board, for a full crack at a decent battery life and fast charging combo for the affordable OnePlus Nord. The company hasn't done affordable for a while, so color us excited that this thing might see the light of day in the US at some point.



Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless