First OnePlus Nord teardown confirms the battery size, shows it's beautiful inside and out





Well, sort of, as it's a dbrand skin on top that is presumably a printed photo of what's inside, and which we've seen leaked before, but the blue battery pack hints that an actual disassembly may find differences between that skin and the real interior of the Nord.





Still, just as Apple is renowned for engineering a neatly arranged device interior, OnePlus may have decided that this is the way to go, too, and is so proud of its creation that it is showing off the innards to the world.





What's the #OnePlusNord got to hide? Nothing at all. That's why we teamed up with @ZacksJerryRig to produce this officially licensed @dbrand Teardown️ case. Quantities are limited - get yours on July 21. #NordCreator — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 14, 2020



What we do get to see, though, is the battery capacity of 4115 mAh which coincides with the one that Even Blass from @evleaks tipped not long ago. The 30W Warp Charge technology will also be on board, for a full crack at a decent battery life and fast charging combo for the affordable OnePlus Nord. The company hasn't done affordable for a while, so color us excited that this thing might see the light of day in the US at some point.











