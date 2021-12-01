You can still buy the OnePlus 9 Pro at a great discount, but you better hurry

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is still available at $170 off its retail price on Best Buy. The deal is for the 256GB of storage version of the phone and it includes both its color variants. Hurry up before it expires or the retail store runs out of stock. Make sure to also check out our Best Buy Cyber Monday deals article for more offers.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a very good flagship powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. It has 12GB RAM and a large 4,500mAh battery which can last up to two days. The OnePlus 9 Pro rocks a big 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with a QuadHD resolution. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection against scratches and breaking.
OnePlus’ 2021 flagship phone has a pretty good quad-camera system. It has a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The 9 Pro can shoot a video in 8K 30fps resolution, which is pretty cool. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy in 2021
These aren’t the only impressive features of the OnePlus 9 Pro though. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 65W fast wired charging, which according to OnePlus, can charge the battery from 1% to 100% in 29 minutes. The 9 Pro also supports 50W fast wireless charging, which is one of the fastest in the industry.
OnePlus also introduced a non-Pro version of the phone. The OnePlus 9 has the same processing power, but it comes with a less appealing camera system and display. If you’re looking for a premium phone at an affordable price, which is great in terms of performance, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the way to go.