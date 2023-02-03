OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets fixed, will no longer brick your phone
Just a couple of days ago we released a PSA about how the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series may brick your smartphone. Well, good news, everyone! After OnePlus reacted fast and paused roll out of the LE2111_11.F.F19 (shortened to F.19) update, a new, safe one will become available for your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro soon.
OnePlus definitely deserves applause for reacting as fast as it did and stopped distribution of the update relatively quickly. The new version that is being prepped now is named not F.19, but F.20 as to avoid any suspicion. This would mean that anyone who didn’t brick their phone will be effectively updating from F.18 to F.20, so don’t let that bother you: it’s part of the plan.
It may take some time before you get a notification about the update, though, as OnePlus are currently distributing it to smaller groups in order to ensure that everything is working as intended this time around. Let’s hope that we won’t need to rely on “Third time’s the charm!”.
Despite being launched in 2021, the OnePlus 9 series phones have a whole two years of software support ahead of them, so they are still totally relevant. If you are impressed by OnePlus’ care for its users, then you should know that they are about to unveil their latest OnePlus 11 flagship next week.
From what AndroidHeadlines has reported, it would appear that the issue was limited to India, so hopefully there were no outliers in other countries. Regardless, if you happen to be one of these unlucky people, OnePlus are expecting you to get in touch so that they can arrange for your phone to get sent to a service center. Ergo, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to take care of this one on your own.
We suppose that some of you may have missed the story and are morbidly curious about what would happen if the faulty update becomes installed. Well, essentially, you’d install it and get locked out of your phone, because it would end up soft-bricked. Not cool.
We found the OnePlus 9 Pro to be an awesome all-rounder of a phone.
