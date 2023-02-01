Faulty OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets halted, DO NOT install if you still see it





We're talking about the early 2021-released OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, both of which received a nice and (relatively) swift Android 13 update almost three months ago . But while that particular rollout seems to have taken place and expanded around the world without any serious issues, a smaller ensuing collection of goodies based on the same OS ran into a major snag.





Delivered to a "small subset of users" over the "last few days", this OxygenOS 13 F.19 update somehow managed to brick a... not-very-small number of devices, prompting an "immediate" rollout halt and investigation into the glitch.





after the bug was discovered. Unfortunately, the company's communication on the matter was not as "immediate", so there's a solid chance other OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners installed the faulty update on their phonesthe bug was discovered.





If you're currently stuck with a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro unit that refuses to turn on, the company promises to revert your device to "its previous state without data loss" as soon as you reach out to your "nearest Service Center."





Of course, this operation will be done at no cost, although that doesn't completely cover the inconvenience of a visit to a repair center, not to mention having to make do without your phone until the problem is fixed.





If you've managed to avoid the update or the bricking of your phone, you should obviously continue to do so and under no circumstance try to install the OxygenOS 13 F.19 "goodie pack" containing January 2023 security patches, "system stability improvements" (yeah, right), and a trio of specific bug fixes that we're sure you'll find not that significant in retrospect.





Naturally, the same security patches, bug fixes, and hopefully, real stability improvements will be delivered in a future update "as soon as possible." That doesn't make this whole situation right, but if the rollout comes quickly enough and is indeed as stable as it should be, we can probably say that OnePlus has handled what started as a complete fiasco in a... not-so-disastrous way.