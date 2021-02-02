Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's camera
The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup
These days most Android flagships are pretty similar on the inside, so Oppo is turning its attention to the camera department in 2021. The upcoming Find X3 Pro sports an advanced quad-camera setup on the back.
Where Oppo hopes to truly differentiate itself from the competition, though, is the macro camera. Whereas crappy 2-megapixel macro camera snappers are the norm on cheaper devices nowadays, they aren't as common on high-end products.
The Find X3 Pro features a new 25x zoom ‘microscope’ sensor that's surrounded by an LED ring light, the latter of which likely ensures good results in all lighting conditions.
The Snapdragon 888-powered Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch at some point next month alongside the cheaper Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite