Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's camera

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup





An unannounced 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor acts as both the main camera and ultra-wide shooter. These are accompanied by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, which was used on the Find X2 last year.





Where Oppo hopes to truly differentiate itself from the competition, though, is the macro camera. Whereas crappy 2-megapixel macro camera snappers are the norm on cheaper devices nowadays, they aren't as common on high-end products.





The Find X3 Pro features a new 25x zoom ‘microscope’ sensor that's surrounded by an LED ring light, the latter of which likely ensures good results in all lighting conditions.





Oppo’s updated camera setup sits inside a new ‘crater’ design that’s claimed to be a significant technical achievement due to the typically low yields during the production phase.



The Snapdragon 888-powered Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch at some point next month alongside the cheaper Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite