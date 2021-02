Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's camera

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup





An unannounced 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor acts as both the main camera and ultra-wide shooter. These are accompanied by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, which was used on the Find X2 last year.





Where Oppo hopes to truly differentiate itself from the competition, though, is the macro camera. Whereas crappy 2-megapixel macro camera snappers are the norm on cheaper devices nowadays, they aren't as common on high-end products.





The Find X3 Pro features a new 25x zoom ‘microscope’ sensor that's surrounded by an LED ring light, the latter of which likely ensures good results in all lighting conditions.





Oppo’s updated camera setup sits inside a new ‘crater’ design that’s claimed to be a significant technical achievement due to the typically low yields during the production phase.



The Snapdragon 888-powered Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch at some point next month alongside the cheaper Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite

Three weeks after leaking the specs and design of Oppo's Find X3 Pro, tipster Evan Blass is back with even more marketing photos of the high-end smartphone ahead of its launch in the near future.