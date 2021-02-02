Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Camera Oppo

Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's camera

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 02, 2021, 1:11 PM
Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's camera
Three weeks after leaking the specs and design of Oppo’s Find X3 Pro, tipster Evan Blass is back with even more marketing photos of the high-end smartphone ahead of its launch in the near future.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup


These days most Android flagships are pretty similar on the inside, so Oppo is turning its attention to the camera department in 2021. The upcoming Find X3 Pro sports an advanced quad-camera setup on the back.

An unannounced 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor acts as both the main camera and ultra-wide shooter. These are accompanied by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, which was used on the Find X2 last year.

Where Oppo hopes to truly differentiate itself from the competition, though, is the macro camera. Whereas crappy 2-megapixel macro camera snappers are the norm on cheaper devices nowadays, they aren't as common on high-end products.

The Find X3 Pro features a new 25x zoom ‘microscope’ sensor that's surrounded by an LED ring light, the latter of which likely ensures good results in all lighting conditions.


Oppo’s updated camera setup sits inside a new ‘crater’ design that’s claimed to be a significant technical achievement due to the typically low yields during the production phase.

The Snapdragon 888-powered Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch at some point next month alongside the cheaper Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone
Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader
Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless