iOS Apple

Forget the iPhone 12 5G! The iPhone 13 may have a smaller notch

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 07, 2020, 11:10 AM
Forget the iPhone 12 5G! The iPhone 13 may have a smaller notch
The iPhone X’s notch was extremely controversial when it first arrived and still is because the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 have reused it. No changes are expected on the iPhone 12 either, but Apple could finally switch things up in 2021.

Is 2021 the year Apple finally changes its notch?


Tipster Ice Universe is best known for his countless Samsung leaks, but today he has officially entered the world of Apple leaks with an interesting claim – a revised notch is planned for the iPhone 13.

The notch in question will retain the width of Apple’s existing implementation, which means there won’t be room for extra information on either side. It will, however, blend in better by shaving off height.

Ice Universe believes the next notch could be roughly half as deep as the current one. How Apple plans to achieve that reduction wasn’t revealed, but one possibility involves moving the in-ear speaker to the edge of the frame and shrinking down Face ID components.

The Tim Cook-led company is believed to be working on in-screen Face ID implementations, but the technology isn’t quite ready for primetime. A smaller notch will act as a stepping stone towards that.

Of course, these claims are no guarantee the iPhone 13 will boast a new notch. The same was initially said to be happening with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but newer reports debunked those theories.

