OnePlus

OnePlus 8T stock wallpapers images have been leaked online

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 06, 2020, 6:59 AM
OnePlus 8T stock wallpapers images have been leaked online
October 14, the day when we will most likely see the new OnePlus 8T. October is forming to be a busy month, with the upcoming flagships by OnePlus and the possible release of the iPhone 12 series too. As the hype about upcoming phones continues, XDA-Developers is giving us a glance at OnePlus 8T’s stock wallpapers, adding to the excitement.

A Member of XDA has managed to extract a version of OnePlus Wallpapers which contains a few new wallpapers. These could be the new wallpapers that will debut with the OnePlus 8T, and there are several reasons why this is quite possible to be true.

First off, the wallpaper names are appended with “k”, which could be a reference for OnePlus 8T’s code-name, “kebab”, as some leakers have stated earlier. Additionally, OnePlus is known for adding the first letter of the device code-name to the name of the wallpapers. Therefore, it’s reasonable to believe these are wallpapers for the yet unannounced OnePlus 8T.


As a quick recap, OnePlus has already confirmed some specs of the upcoming OnePlus 8T, including the 4,500mAh battery cell and the crazy-fast 65W charging support, but some key specifications about the device are still only rumors and leaks.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

