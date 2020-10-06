OnePlus 8T stock wallpapers images have been leaked online
A Member of XDA has managed to extract a version of OnePlus Wallpapers which contains a few new wallpapers. These could be the new wallpapers that will debut with the OnePlus 8T, and there are several reasons why this is quite possible to be true.
First off, the wallpaper names are appended with “k”, which could be a reference for OnePlus 8T’s code-name, “kebab”, as some leakers have stated earlier. Additionally, OnePlus is known for adding the first letter of the device code-name to the name of the wallpapers. Therefore, it’s reasonable to believe these are wallpapers for the yet unannounced OnePlus 8T.
As a quick recap, OnePlus has already confirmed some specs of the upcoming OnePlus 8T, including the 4,500mAh battery cell and the crazy-fast 65W charging support, but some key specifications about the device are still only rumors and leaks.