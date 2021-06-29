The stunning OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is on sale at a huge discount
Jun 29, 2021, 12:27 PM
The last McLaren-branded OnePlus smartphone ever manufactured
is no longer available from its exclusive US carrier, but if you're still mesmerized by the very unique design of that particular 7T Pro
version, both the handset maker itself and B&H Photo Video have it in stock at the time of this writing.
Probably not for much longer, though, at least as far as the latter retailer is concerned. Originally priced at a whopping $899.99, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition
can be currently purchased for just $399.99, and while B&H simply lists this as a limited-time deal rather than a clearance sale, it sure feels like the incredibly eye-catching device could go away any day now.
Speaking of days, you only have until Wednesday, June 30, at 11:59 pm EDT to shave $500 off the regular price of the 6.67-inch powerhouse with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12 gigs of memory on deck.
Obviously, the $899.99 MSRP is entirely unjustified these days for an ultra-high-end handset released back in the fall of 2019, but while we certainly don't consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021
, this bad boy is objectively superior to all of the top budget 5G options
around in many important ways.
Powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor that's undoubtedly faster than every single "modern" mid-range chipset out there, the papaya orange-flavored McLaren device also has a stunning 90Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels going for it, as well as a sizable 4,085mAh battery capable of 30W charging speeds, three rear-facing shooters, and a single motorized pop-up selfie camera that makes an almost bezelless design possible.
Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7T
Pro McLaren comes with support for T-Mobile's 4G LTE and
5G networks while also working on AT&T, at least as far as the former cellular technology is concerned.
Last but not least, it's important to mention that the deeply discounted phone features a decidedly swanky carbon fiber pattern while also being sold alongside a premium Alcantara protective case as standard. Oh, and you get Android 11 software
out the box too.
