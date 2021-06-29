$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The stunning OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 29, 2021, 12:27 PM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The stunning OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is on sale at a huge discount
The last McLaren-branded OnePlus smartphone ever manufactured is no longer available from its exclusive US carrier, but if you're still mesmerized by the very unique design of that particular 7T Pro version, both the handset maker itself and B&H Photo Video have it in stock at the time of this writing.

Probably not for much longer, though, at least as far as the latter retailer is concerned. Originally priced at a whopping $899.99, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition can be currently purchased for just $399.99, and while B&H simply lists this as a limited-time deal rather than a clearance sale, it sure feels like the incredibly eye-catching device could go away any day now.

Speaking of days, you only have until Wednesday, June 30, at 11:59 pm EDT to shave $500 off the regular price of the 6.67-inch powerhouse with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12 gigs of memory on deck.

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, T-Mobile Unlocked, Papaya Orange

$500 off (56%)
$399 99
$899 99
Buy at B&H Photo

Obviously, the $899.99 MSRP is entirely unjustified these days for an ultra-high-end handset released back in the fall of 2019, but while we certainly don't consider the OnePlus 7T Pro one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021, this bad boy is objectively superior to all of the top budget 5G options around in many important ways. 

Powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor that's undoubtedly faster than every single "modern" mid-range chipset out there, the papaya orange-flavored McLaren device also has a stunning 90Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels going for it, as well as a sizable 4,085mAh battery capable of 30W charging speeds, three rear-facing shooters, and a single motorized pop-up selfie camera that makes an almost bezelless design possible.

Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren comes with support for T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G networks while also working on AT&T, at least as far as the former cellular technology is concerned.

Last but not least, it's important to mention that the deeply discounted phone features a decidedly swanky carbon fiber pattern while also being sold alongside a premium Alcantara protective case as standard. Oh, and you get Android 11 software out the box too.

Related phones

7T Pro 5G McLaren
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren View Full specs

User Score:

7.7
56%off $400 Special B&HPhoto View Amazon $425 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

New deal makes the old Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 the best rugged tablet you can buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New deal makes the old Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 the best rugged tablet you can buy
-$150
The unusually compact and affordable Asus ZenFone 8 with 5G is now available in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The unusually compact and affordable Asus ZenFone 8 with 5G is now available in the US
Why the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 3 is doomed to flop
by Martin Filipov,  5
Why the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 3 is doomed to flop
Do you know how to screen share on your mobile device?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Do you know how to screen share on your mobile device?
Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 now cheaper than ever with this great deal
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 now cheaper than ever with this great deal
- $300
This is how downloading Android apps on Windows 11 will work
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
This is how downloading Android apps on Windows 11 will work
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless