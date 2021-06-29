The stunning OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is on sale at a huge discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Probably not for much longer, though, at least as far as the latter retailer is concerned. Originally priced at a whopping $899.99, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition can be currently purchased for just $399.99, and while B&H simply lists this as a limited-time deal rather than a clearance sale, it sure feels like the incredibly eye-catching device could go away any day now.





Speaking of days, you only have until Wednesday, June 30, at 11:59 pm EDT to shave $500 off the regular price of the 6.67-inch powerhouse with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12 gigs of memory on deck.









Powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor that's undoubtedly faster than every single "modern" mid-range chipset out there, the papaya orange-flavored McLaren device also has a stunning 90Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels going for it, as well as a sizable 4,085mAh battery capable of 30W charging speeds, three rear-facing shooters, and a single motorized pop-up selfie camera that makes an almost bezelless design possible.





Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren comes with support for T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G networks while also working on AT&T, at least as far as the former cellular technology is concerned.





Last but not least, it's important to mention that the deeply discounted phone features a decidedly swanky carbon fiber pattern while also being sold alongside a premium Alcantara protective case as standard. Oh, and you get Android 11 software out the box too.

