T-Mobile delivers tardy Android 11 update to swanky OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
Commercially released running Android 10 out the box, the T-Mo-specific OnePlus 7T Pro 5G model is finally making the jump to Google's latest (stable) OS version as we speak. Confirmed by the "Un-carrier" itself, this long-awaited (and long overdue) rollout has been kicked off just yesterday (May 7), also containing Big G's April (rather than May) 2021 security patches.
Although some things could be different, and if history is any indication, a number of add-ons are likely to be missing from the update scheduled to make its way to T-Mobile users any moment now, you can definitely count on this goodie pack being quite hefty and vastly improving many key aspects of your user experience.
Naturally, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G is not among the best T-Mobile phones money can buy in 2021... because the handset is no longer officially available in the US. But if you already own this bad boy, you will undoubtedly be delighted (or at least relieved) to see it follow in the footsteps of the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro and humbler OnePlus 7T at long last.