 

T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

T-Mobile delivers tardy Android 11 update to swanky OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 08, 2021, 9:33 AM
T-Mobile delivers tardy Android 11 update to swanky OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
While the decidedly eye-catching and unconventional OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition was obviously never meant to appeal to the masses, the T-Mobile subscribers that spent a whopping $900 on the Snapdragon 855+ powerhouse less than a year and a half ago probably expected the phone's software support to be worthy of that extravagant price tag.

Unfortunately, that hasn't exactly proven to be true, although the high-end handset was treated to a fairly significant update enabling support for Magenta's standalone 5G network technology back in the fall of 2020, as well as various other minor performance and security improvements over time.

Commercially released running Android 10 out the box, the T-Mo-specific OnePlus 7T Pro 5G model is finally making the jump to Google's latest (stable) OS version as we speak. Confirmed by the "Un-carrier" itself, this long-awaited (and long overdue) rollout has been kicked off just yesterday (May 7), also containing Big G's April (rather than May) 2021 security patches.

While the second-largest US wireless service provider has no changelog of its own to share with its customers, we can probably rely on the "international" list of new features, UI tweaks, and performance enhancements published back in March to give us an idea of what to expect.

Although some things could be different, and if history is any indication, a number of add-ons are likely to be missing from the update scheduled to make its way to T-Mobile users any moment now, you can definitely count on this goodie pack being quite hefty and vastly improving many key aspects of your user experience.

Naturally, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G is not among the best T-Mobile phones money can buy in 2021... because the handset is no longer officially available in the US. But if you already own this bad boy, you will undoubtedly be delighted (or at least relieved) to see it follow in the footsteps of the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro and humbler OnePlus 7T at long last.

7T Pro 5G McLaren
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren View Full specs

User Score:

7.7
View Amazon $544 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10

