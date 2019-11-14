OnePlus is gearing up for its biggest Black Friday sale ever with substantial 7 Pro and 6T discounts
Although OnePlus smartphones have steadily increased in price in recent years, their bang for buck remains pretty much unrivaled, which makes official discounts incredibly hard to come by. As such, you can't blame us for getting quite excited when the state-of-the-art OnePlus 7 Pro started fetching $50 less than usual in an 8GB RAM variant with 256 gigs of internal storage space also in tow.
Do note, though that the company is warning stock will be "very limited" at the massive discounts you'll read about below, so it wouldn't exactly be shocking to see all inventory run out well ahead of the actual Black Friday "holiday" on November 29.
After all, what other device apart from the 7 Pro can you get this holiday season at $549 (down from a $699 list price currently reduced to $649) with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, versatile 48 + 8 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, extra-large 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and almost imperceptible bezels, and a ginormous 4,000mAh battery?
Meanwhile, those looking to spend as little as possible and still get a pretty rad and perfectly capable phone may be interested in the OnePlus 6T deal, which will see the price of the phone go from the current $549 to the festive $449. Even better, OnePlus plans to throw in a free black nylon bumper case with discounted 6T purchases as a further Black Friday deal sweetener.
