OnePlus is gearing up for its biggest Black Friday sale ever with substantial 7 Pro and 6T discounts

Although OnePlus smartphones have steadily increased in price in recent years, their bang for buck remains pretty much unrivaled, which makes official discounts incredibly hard to come by. As such, you can't blame us for getting quite excited when the state-of-the-art OnePlus 7 Pro started fetching $50 less than usual in an 8GB RAM variant with 256 gigs of internal storage space also in tow.





But surprise, surprise, we're now only a few days away from the beginning of arguably the greatest Black Friday sale in the company's relatively short but decidedly eventful history. The the pop-up camera-sporting OnePlus 7 Pro , as well as the now budget OnePlus 6T will be substantially marked down between November 18 and December 2 on the official US website of their manufacturer.





Do note, though that the company is warning stock will be "very limited" at the massive discounts you'll read about below, so it wouldn't exactly be shocking to see all inventory run out well ahead of the actual Black Friday "holiday" on November 29.





After all, what other device apart from the 7 Pro can you get this holiday season at $549 (down from a $699 list price currently reduced to $649) with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, versatile 48 + 8 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, extra-large 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and almost imperceptible bezels, and a ginormous 4,000mAh battery?





Meanwhile, those looking to spend as little as possible and still get a pretty rad and perfectly capable phone may be interested in the OnePlus 6T deal, which will see the price of the phone go from the current $549 to the festive $449. Even better, OnePlus plans to throw in a free black nylon bumper case with discounted 6T purchases as a further Black Friday deal sweetener.



