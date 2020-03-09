Android 10 starts rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, but the US must wait
Hopefully, the Android 10 promotion for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will not go through the same troubles as the 7 Pro, 6, and 6T rollouts these last few months. Unfortunately, there are already a number of users reporting various glitches on the company's official forums, most notably something seriously wrong with the in-car Bluetooth connectivity of the 5G-capable phone.
It's also important to highlight that OnePlus hasn't confirmed the update for any specific regions or carriers, and although the wait seems to be over for EE customers in the UK, for instance, the same cannot be said in the US as far as Sprint subscribers are concerned. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is different from the 7T Pro 5G McLaren released exclusively on T-Mobile stateside with Android 10 out the box. And yes, Sprint is the nation's only network where you can actually use the 7 Pro 5G.
While waiting for the "Now Network" to do what needs to be done... at some point in the future, you might be curious exactly what to expect in terms of new features, system enhancements, and UI tweaks.
Aside from things like a system-wide dark theme and improved controls over the security and privacy of your handset, which are part of Google's standard Android 10 package, OnePlus will be delivering a number of proprietary OxygenOS changes, including new customization features in Settings, a "brand new UI design", enhanced location permissions for privacy, and a couple of neat full screen gestures for a more intuitive navigation experience.
