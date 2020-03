Android 10 starts rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, but the US must wait

It's also important to highlight that OnePlus hasn't confirmed the update for any specific regions or carriers, and although the wait seems to be over for EE customers in the UK, for instance, the same cannot be said in the US as far as Sprint subscribers are concerned. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is different from the 7T Pro 5G McLaren released exclusively on T-Mobile stateside with Android 10 out the box. And yes, Sprint is the nation's only network where you can actually use the 7 Pro 5G





While waiting for the "Now Network" to do what needs to be done... at some point in the future, you might be curious exactly what to expect in terms of new features, system enhancements, and UI tweaks.





Aside from things like a system-wide dark theme and improved controls over the security and privacy of your handset, which are part of Google's standard Android 10 package, OnePlus will be delivering a number of proprietary OxygenOS changes, including new customization features in Settings, a "brand new UI design", enhanced location permissions for privacy, and a couple of neat full screen gestures for a more intuitive navigation experience.

The time has come for OnePlus to bring the latest Android version to yet another well-reviewed phone in stable form, but although the 5G-enabled 7 Pro is pretty much identical to the 4G LTE-only model , owners of the former handset were kept waiting a long time for this.