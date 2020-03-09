Sprint Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

Android 10 starts rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, but the US must wait

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 09, 2020, 9:24 AM
The time has come for OnePlus to bring the latest Android version to yet another well-reviewed phone in stable form, but although the 5G-enabled 7 Pro is pretty much identical to the 4G LTE-only model, owners of the former handset were kept waiting a long time for this.

We're talking several excruciating months, as the "regular" OnePlus 7 Pro variant started receiving Android 10 goodies way back in September, with a number of very serious issues forcing a halt followed by a resumption of over-the-air action the next month.

Hopefully, the Android 10 promotion for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will not go through the same troubles as the 7 Pro, 6, and 6T rollouts these last few months. Unfortunately, there are already a number of users reporting various glitches on the company's official forums, most notably something seriously wrong with the in-car Bluetooth connectivity of the 5G-capable phone. 

It's also important to highlight that OnePlus hasn't confirmed the update for any specific regions or carriers, and although the wait seems to be over for EE customers in the UK, for instance, the same cannot be said in the US as far as Sprint subscribers are concerned. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is different from the 7T Pro 5G McLaren released exclusively on T-Mobile stateside with Android 10 out the box. And yes, Sprint is the nation's only network where you can actually use the 7 Pro 5G.

While waiting for the "Now Network" to do what needs to be done... at some point in the future, you might be curious exactly what to expect in terms of new features, system enhancements, and UI tweaks. 

Aside from things like a system-wide dark theme and improved controls over the security and privacy of your handset, which are part of Google's standard Android 10 package, OnePlus will be delivering a number of proprietary OxygenOS changes, including new customization features in Settings, a "brand new UI design", enhanced location permissions for privacy, and a couple of neat full screen gestures for a more intuitive navigation experience.

Related phones

7 Pro 5G
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

