It's no joke! OnePlus 13T is real and it's coming this month

OnePlus officially confirmed the OnePlus 13T by turning the host of its mock event into the phone itself. | Video credit – Sparrows News

OnePlus didn't spill many details about the device itself. We only got a glimpse of the packaging and the official name. But don't worry; as I mentioned in the beginning, leaks have already given us a decent idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 13T.For starters, the OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be quite different from its larger sibling, the. For one, it is rumored to ditch the circular camera island found on the back of the 13. Instead, we might see a rectangular camera setup with a 50 MP main camera featuring OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.The display is expected to be a 6.31-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling and visuals. Under the hood, it should run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same powerhouse that is also found in the Galaxy S25 series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra and other recent flagship phones. Battery life might be a standout feature, with a massive 6,200 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. That is even bigger than the's battery, making the 13T a great choice for power users.Overall, the OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be the perfect pick for anyone who wants flagship-level specs but without the giant 6.8-inch screen of the. Sure, 6.3 inches isn't exactly small (especially if you are a fan of compact phones like the iPhone 13 mini ), but it is definitely more compact compared to other Chinese Android phones that pack similar features.The upcoming OnePlus 13T could go head-to-head with phones like theor the Pixel 9 , which have similar screen sizes. However, when it comes to battery, OnePlus' new flagship could definitely have the upper hand, as it boasts a larger capacity and faster charging speeds than Samsung 's and Google 's models.