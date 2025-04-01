Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

It's no joke! OnePlus 13T is real and it's coming this month

By
OnePlus
OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 13T – a more compact version of the OnePlus 13. While we have already caught wind of a bunch of rumors about the device and have a pretty solid idea of what to expect, the company has now officially confirmed its arrival. And no, this isn't some kind of April Fools' prank. Why do I say this?

The company had a little fun on April 1 with a playful announcement about its new OnePlus Hammer – a device that has the power to rearrange objects through quantum manipulation and even create entirely new products. If that sounds a bit out there, well, it is because it was all part of the company's April Fools' joke.

But here is the twist – during the fake event, the host ended up transforming into the actual OnePlus 13T. In doing so, OnePlus essentially confirmed that the new phone is on the way – and it is coming this month.

OnePlus officially confirmed the OnePlus 13T by turning the host of its mock event into the phone itself. | Video credit – Sparrows News
 

OnePlus didn't spill many details about the device itself. We only got a glimpse of the packaging and the official name. But don't worry; as I mentioned in the beginning, leaks have already given us a decent idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 13T.

For starters, the OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be quite different from its larger sibling, the OnePlus 13. For one, it is rumored to ditch the circular camera island found on the back of the 13. Instead, we might see a rectangular camera setup with a 50 MP main camera featuring OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The display is expected to be a 6.31-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling and visuals. Under the hood, it should run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same powerhouse that is also found in the OnePlus 13, Galaxy S25 series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra and other recent flagship phones.

Battery life might be a standout feature, with a massive 6,200 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. That is even bigger than the OnePlus 13's battery, making the 13T a great choice for power users.

Overall, the OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be the perfect pick for anyone who wants flagship-level specs but without the giant 6.8-inch screen of the OnePlus 13. Sure, 6.3 inches isn't exactly small (especially if you are a fan of compact phones like the iPhone 13 mini), but it is definitely more compact compared to other Chinese Android phones that pack similar features.

The upcoming OnePlus 13T could go head-to-head with phones like the Galaxy S25 or the Pixel 9, which have similar screen sizes. However, when it comes to battery, OnePlus' new flagship could definitely have the upper hand, as it boasts a larger capacity and faster charging speeds than Samsung's and Google's models.
