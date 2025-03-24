OnePlus' small flagship with huge battery is just around the corner

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another flagship, the OnePlus 13T. A smaller, more compact version of the company’s OnePlus 13, the upcoming phone is rumored to arrive very soon.

We’ve been hearing about the OnePlus 13T for quite a while, but no timeframe for the launch of the flagship leaked until recently. The latest tip concerning the OnePlus 13T comes directly from China and touch on two very important aspects: release date and battery.

According to Digital Chat Station, a compact flagship with a large battery is going to make its debut in April. Although they don’t mention the name of the phone, the OnePlus 13T is the most probable compact flagship to be introduced in China next month.

This is an unexpected surprise considering that OnePlus hasn’t yet started to hype up its upcoming product. Maybe the Chinese handset maker will kick off the OnePlus 13T marketing campaign early next month.

Besides the tentative release date of the OnePlus 13T, DCS has shared a few other details about the phone. Despite the fact that the OnePlus 13T will be smaller than the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, it’s rumored to pack a slightly bigger battery. In comparison, OnePlus’s other two flagships come with 6,000 mAh batteries.

OnePlus is bringing back the "T series" this year | Image credit: PhoneArena

Previous reports suggest the OnePlus 13T sports a 6.31-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Just like the regular model, the compact flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

On the back, the phone is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main snapper with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus will indeed launch its compact flagship next month, but DCS rarely got the dates wrong. Unless the information that has just popped up on Weibo is about a completely different device, which is unlikely (but still possible!).

Although the OnePlus 13T will be first introduced in China, we expect the flagship to be launched in other countries soon after.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
