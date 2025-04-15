Members-only articles read this month:/
OnePlus 13T is the looker OnePlus 13 flagship wasn’t
OnePlus is at it again – dropping another addition to the OnePlus 13 family, and this time, it is the OnePlus 13T. It is set to launch on April 24 in China and honestly, I’m already pretty excited about it.
This thing packs the same punch as the original OnePlus 13, just in a smaller, more compact body. And yep, it already popped up on Geekbench, flexing scores that suggest it is ready to go head-to-head with powerhouses like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max. That is not a small deal!
And that is exactly what I want to talk about: the fresh design of the OnePlus 13T and why I think OnePlus made the right call by switching things up from the regular 13.
Now, don’t get me wrong – the OnePlus 13 is a powerhouse and easily one of the best Android phones out there right now. But that massive circular camera bump on the back? Yeah… not my favorite. As good as the phone is, the design just doesn’t click with me. It kind of turns me off from the whole package.
The OnePlus 13T is expected to come with two 50 MP cameras and a more compact 6.3-inch display, compared to the 13’s 6.8-inch screen and triple 50 MP camera setup (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto), all jammed into that oversized circular island.
But with the 13T, OnePlus is going with a cleaner rectangular camera module, which instantly makes me think of the iPhone 16 and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. In terms of design language, the 13T feels way more in sync with those flagships than with its own sibling.
Looks aside, the OnePlus 13T isn’t just a pretty face. This thing means business. It recently popped up on AnTuTu and scored a jaw-dropping 3,006,913 points – beating out the Vivo X200 Pro and leaving compact rivals like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 playing catch-up. So yeah, this smaller phone isn’t holding back.
HDR, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording
(152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm)
thickness with camera 0.47 inches (12 mm)
(146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm)
thickness with camera 0.33 inches (8.45 mm)
the average is 6.3 oz (180 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (180 g)
Now, the downside – it is only confirmed for a launch in China... for now. Still, I find it hard to believe this beast is meant to stay locked away in just one market.
If history is any hint (and it usually is), the regular OnePlus 13 also launched in China first before making its way across the globe. So I’m hoping – and kind of expecting – the same rollout strategy here, too.
Maybe OnePlus will move even faster this time and bring the 13T to global markets as early as May. And hey, wouldn’t it be perfect timing?
That is exactly when Samsung is rumored to drop the sleeker Galaxy S25 Edge. So, if OnePlus wants to steal a bit of that spotlight, May might just be the moment to go big with a global release.
But raw power aside, what really caught my eye is the way it looks. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, up to 16GB of RAM and a rumored 6,000mAh battery, it is a beast for sure – but it is also just a better-looking one (at least to me).
A design that follows the trend
The OnePlus 13 is a great phone but its design is not my cup of tea. | Image credit – PhoneArena
That is why I’m really into what OnePlus is doing with the 13T. Even though it shares a lot of the same specs as the main model, it is rocking a completely different look. And honestly, that is a smart move. I mean, what is the point of launching two phones that are almost the same on the inside and outside – aside from a slightly smaller screen and a tweaked camera setup?
The 13T has a different design language. | Image credit – OnePlus
Put them side by side and, yeah, they are clearly different phones, but there is still a familiar vibe there when you look at them from the back. It is pretty obvious where the trend is heading, right?
The upcoming OnePlus 13T (first image), iPhone 16 (second image) and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge (third image).
And OnePlus has definitely taken some cues from Apple in the past and it is not just about the design. For example, OnePlus has its own version of Apple’s Dynamic Island. And now, with the removal of the Alert Slider and the addition of a customizable new button – kind of like the Action Button on the iPhone – it is just more evidence that OnePlus is playing in Apple's playground again.
That being said, props to OnePlus for mixing things up a bit. For anyone who wants that flagship experience without the giant circle on the back, the 13T is looking like the more stylish option.
Power is here – but where is it going?
OnePlus 13T will debut it three different colors. | Image credit – OnePlus
Display
Size
Technology
OLED
Dynamic AMOLED
AMOLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
120Hz
Screen-to-body
81.73 %
91.02 %
Peak brightness
2700 cd/m2 (nit)
2600 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Processor
GPU
Mali-G715 MC7
Adreno 830
Adreno 830
RAM
Internal storage
128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
256GB
OS
Android (15, 14)
Android (15), One UI
Android (15)
Battery
Capacity
4700 mAh
4000 mAh
6000 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Dual camera
Triple camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.31"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.31"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.43"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.43"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide)
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS)
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 73 mm
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 73 mm
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
Focal Length: 15 mm
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
Features
HDR, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording
Front
10.5 MP
12 MP
32 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
Design
Dimensions
(152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm)
thickness with camera 0.47 inches (12 mm)
(146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm)
thickness with camera 0.33 inches (8.45 mm)
Weight
the average is 6.3 oz (180 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (180 g)
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP68
Water, Dust; IP68
Water, Dust; IP69
Biometrics
Optical in-screen fingerprint
Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Cellular
5G
Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n70, n71, n77, n78, n258, n260, n261, Sub-6, mmWave
Bands n1, n2, n5, n7, n25, n28, n41, n66, n71, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave, 5G Ready
Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n75, n77, n78
Buyers information
MSRP
$ 799 / € 899
$ 799 / € 899
See the full Google Pixel 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13T specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison Tool.
