OnePlus 13T is the looker OnePlus 13 flagship wasn’t

But with the 13T, OnePlus is going with a cleaner rectangular camera module, which instantly makes me think of the iPhone 16 and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge . In terms of design language, the 13T feels way more in sync with those flagships than with its own sibling.

Put them side by side and, yeah, they are clearly different phones, but there is still a familiar vibe there when you look at them from the back. It is pretty obvious where the trend is heading, right?

The upcoming OnePlus 13T (first image), iPhone 16 (second image) and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge (third image).





And OnePlus has definitely taken some cues from Apple in the past and it is not just about the design. For example, OnePlus has its own version of Apple’s Dynamic Island. And now, with the removal of the Alert Slider and the addition of a customizable new button – kind of like the Action Button on the iPhone – it is just more evidence that OnePlus is playing in Apple's playground again.





Power is here – but where is it going?





That being said, props to OnePlus for mixing things up a bit. For anyone who wants that flagship experience without the giant circle on the back, the 13T is looking like the more stylish option.Looks aside, the OnePlus 13T isn’t just a pretty face. This thing means business. It recently popped up on AnTuTu and scored a jaw-dropping 3,006,913 points – beating out the Vivo X200 Pro and leaving compact rivals like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 playing catch-up. So yeah, this smaller phone isn’t holding back.