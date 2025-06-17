Best Buy makes the OnePlus 13R's amazing value proposition absolutely irresistible with new gift
What was already the best Android phone in its price bracket is somehow even more appealing now.
If you don't feel like the OnePlus 13 is the best Android phone for you at a $100 discount with a $100-worth freebie also bundled in, then perhaps you should consider purchasing the OnePlus 13R instead right now.
That's obviously a humbler device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood in lieu of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is why it's a lot cheaper than the latest OnePlus super-flagship, at a list price of $599.99 in a single 256GB storage configuration.
As an additional deal sweetener, Best Buy currently offers a $100 gift card with all OnePlus 13R purchases, whether you're willing to activate the 6.78-inch handset on a specific carrier and save another $100 or not.
The $100 freebie alone beats the first-party OnePlus Store promotion available at the time of this writing, which slashes 50 bucks off the aforementioned $599.99 price with no special requirements while also throwing in a complimentary magnetic case worth $24.99 by itself.
Of course, it'd be nice to get an outright discount at Best Buy with no strings attached as well, but you have to remember this is a pretty amazing smartphone priced extremely competitively against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9.
In many ways, the OnePlus 13R is just as good as (if not better than) the Galaxy S25 too, supporting blazing fast 80W charging technology and somehow squeezing a massive 6,000mAh battery into a reasonably thin 8mm package made from a super-premium combination of aluminum and glass.
Naturally, our OnePlus 13R review a few months back revealed a few weak points as well, like sub-par video recording quality and no wireless charging support. Still, at $599.99 with a $100 gift card included that every single one of you is bound to find extremely useful this summer, it's practically impossible to argue with the 13R's incredible value proposition. You're not looking at a perfect phone, but the bang for buck equation is essentially flawless.
