Best Buy makes the OnePlus 13R's amazing value proposition absolutely irresistible with new gift

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood in lieu of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is why it's a lot cheaper than the latest That's obviously a humbler device with aprocessor under the hood in lieu of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is why it's a lot cheaper than the latest OnePlus super-flagship, at a list price of $599.99 in a single 256GB storage configuration.

Gift OnePlus 13R $599 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free $100 Best Buy Gift Card Included Buy at BestBuy Gift OnePlus 13R $549 99 $599 99 $50 off (8%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, JUNE25 Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus





As an additional deal sweetener, Best Buy currently offers a $100 gift card with all OnePlus 13R purchases, whether you're willing to activate the 6.78-inch handset on a specific carrier and save another $100 or not.





The $100 freebie alone beats the first-party OnePlus Store promotion available at the time of this writing, which slashes 50 bucks off the aforementioned $599.99 price with no special requirements while also throwing in a complimentary magnetic case worth $24.99 by itself.





Of course, it'd be nice to get an outright discount at Best Buy with no strings attached as well, but you have to remember this is a pretty amazing smartphone priced extremely competitively against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9

OnePlus 13R is just as good as (if not better than) the In many ways, theis just as good as (if not better than) the Galaxy S25 too, supporting blazing fast 80W charging technology and somehow squeezing a massive 6,000mAh battery into a reasonably thin 8mm package made from a super-premium combination of aluminum and glass.



