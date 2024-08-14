The OnePlus 13 will share the exact same screen with this exotic flagship
While undoubtedly the OnePlus 12 (pictured above) is currently among the very best Android phones money can buy you, it's about time we focus on its successor. The OnePlus 13 is almost around the corner – it should be announced at the very beginning of December 2024.
There isn't a shortage of information from the rumor mill about the OnePlus 13. Most recently, we reported about the latest claim that got to do with the battery of the OnePlus 13 – we're now expecting a 6,100 mAh or 6,200 mAh cell in the upcoming flagship.
It's only natural, given that OnePlus, being a subsidiary of Oppo (the other one is Realme), shares a lot with the parent company's devices.
Now, there's a report that claims the Find X8 Ultra will feature a similar slightly curved OLED LTPO display around the 6.8-inches mark. The resolution should be kept the same at 3168 x 1440 pixels. It's expected that the China-based BOE will manufacture the display for the Find X8 Ultra variant and for the OnePlus 13.
These two upcoming flagships will share a lot more, like the same chipset – under the hood, it's expected the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to power them. Also, the battery could be the same on both devices.
While it sounds like too much is expected to be shared between the two, the Find X8 Ultra will be far more photography-oriented than the OnePlus 13. Personally, if I wasn't that obsessed with taking pictures on a phone, I'd probably go straight for the OnePlus flagship, instead of purchasing the Find X7 Ultra from the other side of the world (it's not available in my country).
