The OnePlus 13 is rumored to be launching sooner than we thought

Photo of the back of the OnePlus 12 smartphone
OnePlus 12 | Image credit — PhoneArena

OnePlus might be shaking things up with its yearly flagship phone launch. Rumors suggest the OnePlus 13 could arrive a bit sooner than expected, potentially as early as late October or early November. This rumor comes from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), who suggests OnePlus might be aiming for a late October launch, but it could get pushed back to November 11th.

The possible reason for this early launch? OnePlus might be looking to capitalize on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, where the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with Oryon CPU will be unveiled in October 2024. Launching the OnePlus 13 soon after could be a strategic move to grab consumer attention and boost sales.

Screenshot of social media post by leaker with rumored OnePlus 13 launch date
Weibo post by Digital Chat Station on possible early launch of OnePlus 13

If this rumor holds true, the OnePlus 13 would debut a month or two earlier than its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, which launched in China on December 5, 2023. The global release of the OnePlus 13 could potentially happen in December, following the usual pattern of a month after the Chinese launch.

As for the phone itself, rumors have started to surface about its specifications. A recent leak suggests the OnePlus 13 could feature a massive 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The latter was previously rumored to be absent this year, so it's interesting to see it potentially make a comeback.  

Other rumors point to a 50MP primary camera with the Lytia LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The ultrawide and periscope lenses might also get an upgrade to 50MP. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO "customized" display with a "micro-curved" glass top.

That said, it's important to remember that these are just rumors for now, and we'll have to wait for official confirmation from OnePlus to know the exact specifications and launch date of the OnePlus 13. However, the potential for an early launch and significant battery upgrades are certainly exciting prospects for OnePlus fans.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

