The OnePlus 13 comes with a solid discount and freebies worth up to $110

Now's the time to buy the OnePlus 13 with a tempting $150 price cut and two freebies worth up to $110!

OnePlus 13 on a white table showcases its rear design, with its retail box visible in the background.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be one of the most powerful Android phones, but it's not the only one. OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, is just as capable—and a lot more affordable. Right now, for instance, you can grab the high-end handset for $150 off with any device trade-in plus not one but two awesome freebies.

12/256GB OnePlus 13: $150 off + up to $110 in gifts!

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
Trade in any device in any condition to save $150 on the OnePlus 13. That brings the 12/256GB model down to a much more affordable price, but that's not all. You also receive two gifts worth up to $110: a OnePlus magnetic power bank, 5,00mAh (valued at $69.99) and a OnePlus 13 case of your choice (valued at up to $39.99).
Buy at OnePlus

The first gift is a OnePlus slim magnetic power bank, normally priced at $69.99. It packs a 5,000mAh capacity and works with both iPhones and Android phones. The second one is a OnePlus 13 case of your choice (valued at $24.99-$39.99). That's up to $110 extra value in gifts—who would want to miss that?

Let's break it down: both the 12/256GB and 16/512GB models arrive with a $50 discount right off the bat. However, the official store accepts any trade-ins in any condition and gives you a $100 recycling reward.

Just so you know, no other retailer matches this deal. Amazon, for instance, has a more modest $50 discount on the device—there are no freebies over there, too! Hurry up and get your base for $749.99 or go for the buffed-up version at $849.99 while this undeniably impressive deal lasts.

The OnePlus 13 is one of the best value-for-money options for power users in 2025. It boasts a bright and color-accurate 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate. Extras like Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0 keep the display responsive even with wet hands or gloves on, enhancing your everyday experience.

Under the hood, you have the performance beast Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering plenty of horsepower at your fingertips. Be it gaming, browsing, or streaming, the OnePlus 13 breezes through all.

Camera performance isn't bad at all, either. The device features a 50MP triple camera system on the rear, capturing sharp photos with good dynamic range. Then again, colors look saturated at times, making images look less natural. Discover more about camera performance in our OnePlus 13 review.

Overall, the OnePlus 13 is a well-rounded flagship that might just be what you're looking for. With its solid $150 discount and freebies worth up to $110, it gets practically irresistible. Get yours at the official OnePlus Store and save.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
