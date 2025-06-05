The OnePlus 13 comes with a solid discount and freebies worth up to $110
Now's the time to buy the OnePlus 13 with a tempting $150 price cut and two freebies worth up to $110!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be one of the most powerful Android phones, but it's not the only one. OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, is just as capable—and a lot more affordable. Right now, for instance, you can grab the high-end handset for $150 off with any device trade-in plus not one but two awesome freebies.
The first gift is a OnePlus slim magnetic power bank, normally priced at $69.99. It packs a 5,000mAh capacity and works with both iPhones and Android phones. The second one is a OnePlus 13 case of your choice (valued at $24.99-$39.99). That's up to $110 extra value in gifts—who would want to miss that?
Just so you know, no other retailer matches this deal. Amazon, for instance, has a more modest $50 discount on the device—there are no freebies over there, too! Hurry up and get your base for $749.99 or go for the buffed-up version at $849.99 while this undeniably impressive deal lasts.
Under the hood, you have the performance beast Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering plenty of horsepower at your fingertips. Be it gaming, browsing, or streaming, the OnePlus 13 breezes through all.
Camera performance isn't bad at all, either. The device features a 50MP triple camera system on the rear, capturing sharp photos with good dynamic range. Then again, colors look saturated at times, making images look less natural. Discover more about camera performance in our OnePlus 13 review.
Overall, the OnePlus 13 is a well-rounded flagship that might just be what you're looking for. With its solid $150 discount and freebies worth up to $110, it gets practically irresistible. Get yours at the official OnePlus Store and save.
Let's break it down: both the 12/256GB and 16/512GB models arrive with a $50 discount right off the bat. However, the official store accepts any trade-ins in any condition and gives you a $100 recycling reward.
The OnePlus 13 is one of the best value-for-money options for power users in 2025. It boasts a bright and color-accurate 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate. Extras like Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0 keep the display responsive even with wet hands or gloves on, enhancing your everyday experience.
Overall, the OnePlus 13 is a well-rounded flagship that might just be what you're looking for. With its solid $150 discount and freebies worth up to $110, it gets practically irresistible. Get yours at the official OnePlus Store and save.
