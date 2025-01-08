The just-announced OnePlus 13 is already up for grabs for $100 off and a gift card at Best Buy
Announced just yesterday, the amazing OnePlus 13 is already available for purchase. Not only that, but you won't have to pay its full asking price at Best Buy. Yep, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered beast is available in its 16/512GB variant for $100 off its $999.99 regular price.
Not only that, but you also get a $100 Best Buy Gift Card, which means you're essentially saving some $200 by going for this sale. Over at Amazon, the handset is available for pre-order with a $100 Gift Card. The official store, on the other hand, already sells the handset with a $100 free storage upgrade, a $100 discount with any trade-in in any condition, and a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value).
What about its performance capabilities? As you can see from the benchmark tests on our OnePlus 13 review, this fella is quite capable with its Snapdragon X Elite processor. The Android phone also features improved thermal cooling, making it every gamer's dream.
Another very welcome change here is the new battery technology. The latest model comes with a stunning 6,000mAh battery while retaining its slim profile. On top of that, it supports 80W wired charging capabilities.
The stunning OnePlus 13 is a very capable option, standing out with its 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. It supports Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, allowing you to use the display even with gloves or when wet. On top of that, the latest flagship by OnePlus features an IP69 rating.
As for the camera, the newest flagship offers a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, offering great-looking images. However, the phone failed to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max on our camera score. You can find out more about it on our OnePlus 13 camera score page.
So, what do you think? The OnePlus 13 surely sounds impressive, right? Now's the ideal time to buy one if you think it's right for you, as it's $100 off at Best Buy and comes with a $100 gift card. Then again, OnePlus' offer seems pretty attractive, especially if you'd like a freebie of up to $299.99 instead of a gift card.
