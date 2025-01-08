The just-announced OnePlus 13 is already up for grabs for $100 off and a gift card at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Close-up of a OnePlus 13 smartphone displaying vibrant, colorful artwork on its high-resolution screen.
Announced just yesterday, the amazing OnePlus 13 is already available for purchase. Not only that, but you won't have to pay its full asking price at Best Buy. Yep, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered beast is available in its 16/512GB variant for $100 off its $999.99 regular price.

OnePlus 13, 16/512GB: Save $100 and get a $100 Gift Card

The OnePlus 13 is a fantastic option that might just be the big Android surprise of 2025. The unit is currently available for $100 off its usual price at Best Buy and comes with a $100 Gift Card from Best Buy. Get yours and save whiile you can.
$100 off (10%) Gift
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the OnePlus 13 with a free storage upgrade

Alternatively, you can snatch the Snapdragon X Elite-powered beast straight from the source. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade at the official store, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for free. Trade-ins in any condition give you another $100 off! Users with reservations get an extra $50 discount.
$200 off (20%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at OnePlus

Not only that, but you also get a $100 Best Buy Gift Card, which means you're essentially saving some $200 by going for this sale. Over at Amazon, the handset is available for pre-order with a $100 Gift Card. The official store, on the other hand, already sells the handset with a $100 free storage upgrade, a $100 discount with any trade-in in any condition, and a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value).

The stunning OnePlus 13 is a very capable option, standing out with its 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. It supports Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, allowing you to use the display even with gloves or when wet. On top of that, the latest flagship by OnePlus features an IP69 rating.

What about its performance capabilities? As you can see from the benchmark tests on our OnePlus 13 review, this fella is quite capable with its Snapdragon X Elite processor. The Android phone also features improved thermal cooling, making it every gamer's dream.

As for the camera, the newest flagship offers a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, offering great-looking images. However, the phone failed to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max on our camera score. You can find out more about it on our OnePlus 13 camera score page.

Another very welcome change here is the new battery technology. The latest model comes with a stunning 6,000mAh battery while retaining its slim profile. On top of that, it supports 80W wired charging capabilities.

So, what do you think? The OnePlus 13 surely sounds impressive, right? Now's the ideal time to buy one if you think it's right for you, as it's $100 off at Best Buy and comes with a $100 gift card. Then again, OnePlus' offer seems pretty attractive, especially if you'd like a freebie of up to $299.99 instead of a gift card.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

