OnePlus 13 deals: Here's what pre-order offers and prices to expect





OnePlus 13 pre-order deals to expect at OnePlus





OnePlus 13 with 512GB for the price of the 256GB version. Additionally, you might score extra savings of up to $700 with a trade-in. The company may also let you bundle your new OnePlus 13 with a pair of wireless earbuds or the OnePlus Watch 2, saving up to 40% on the add-on.



As for the OnePlus 13R, you might save up to $450 by trading in your old phone. If OnePlus matches the generosity of its OnePlus 12R pre-order offers, you could enjoy an additional 10% off with a student discount. Similarly, the company might let you bundle the OnePlus 13R with wireless earbuds or a smartwatch and save up to 50% on the add-on. If OnePlus offers similar pre-order deals as it did with the OnePlus 12 , you can expect to snag a free storage upgrade and grab thewith 512GB for the price of the 256GB version. Additionally, you might score extra savings of up to $700 with a trade-in. The company may also let you bundle your newwith a pair of wireless earbuds or the OnePlus Watch 2, saving up to 40% on the add-on.As for the OnePlus 13R, you might save up to $450 by trading in your old phone. If OnePlus matches the generosity of its OnePlus 12R pre-order offers, you could enjoy an additional 10% off with a student discount. Similarly, the company might let you bundle the OnePlus 13R with wireless earbuds or a smartwatch and save up to 50% on the add-on.





OnePlus 13 pre-order deals we might see at retailers





OnePlus 12 , you can expect to score a free storage upgrade and get the OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB model. Amazon might even toss in 6 months of free Google One and 3 months of free



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. That said, the OnePlus 12R was available at its usual price at these retailers during its pre-order period, so chances are high that we might not see the OnePlus 13R heavily discounted at these merchants. Best Buy and Amazon usually have great pre-order deals on OnePlus' latest phones, and we expect them to join the fun this time as well. If they match the discount they offered for the, you can expect to score a free storage upgrade and get thewith 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB model. Amazon might even toss in 6 months of free Google One and 3 months of free YouTube Premium with your purchase.That said, the OnePlus 12R was available at its usual price at these retailers during its pre-order period, so chances are high that we might not see the OnePlus 13R heavily discounted at these merchants.





OnePlus 13 expected prices





Unfortunately, we can only speculate about the prices of the new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. We believe they could be priced similarly to their predecessors. If that's the case, expect the OnePlus 13 to start at $799.99, while the OnePlus 13R might start at $499.99.







