Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus 13 deals: Here's what pre-order offers and prices to expect

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
A close-up of the cameras on the OnePlus 12.
Mark January 7 on your calendar, as that's the date for the global launch of the new OnePlus 13 series. And since the company mentioned a 'series,' it's likely that we'll also see a new OnePlus 13R mid-ranger.

As always, we anticipate some awesome pre-order deals on OnePlus' latest phones. So, let's dive into what kind of pre-order offers we could expect for what might be one of the best phones of 2025.

Jump to:

OnePlus 13 pre-order deals to expect at OnePlus


If OnePlus offers similar pre-order deals as it did with the OnePlus 12, you can expect to snag a free storage upgrade and grab the OnePlus 13 with 512GB for the price of the 256GB version. Additionally, you might score extra savings of up to $700 with a trade-in. The company may also let you bundle your new OnePlus 13 with a pair of wireless earbuds or the OnePlus Watch 2, saving up to 40% on the add-on.

As for the OnePlus 13R, you might save up to $450 by trading in your old phone. If OnePlus matches the generosity of its OnePlus 12R pre-order offers, you could enjoy an additional 10% off with a student discount. Similarly, the company might let you bundle the OnePlus 13R with wireless earbuds or a smartwatch and save up to 50% on the add-on.

OnePlus 13 pre-order deals we might see at retailers


Best Buy and Amazon usually have great pre-order deals on OnePlus' latest phones, and we expect them to join the fun this time as well. If they match the discount they offered for the OnePlus 12, you can expect to score a free storage upgrade and get the OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB model. Amazon might even toss in 6 months of free Google One and 3 months of free YouTube Premium with your purchase.

That said, the OnePlus 12R was available at its usual price at these retailers during its pre-order period, so chances are high that we might not see the OnePlus 13R heavily discounted at these merchants.

OnePlus 13 expected prices


Unfortunately, we can only speculate about the prices of the new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. We believe they could be priced similarly to their predecessors. If that's the case, expect the OnePlus 13 to start at $799.99, while the OnePlus 13R might start at $499.99.


Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless