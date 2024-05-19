The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Once upon a time, there was a brave manufacturer named OnePlus. And we can say that this company was different. Instead of selling its powerful phones at high prices like the other rulers of the smartphone space, the company undercut its rivals by offering its super-duper handsets at a lower cost. Thus delivering flagship performance at reasonable prices. In time, these devices became popular under the fearsome moniker: 'flagship killers.'

We all thought that OnePlus' flagship killer days were over, but the company's latest affordable phone, the OnePlus 12R, delivers high-end performance at a lower cost, reminiscent of those times. And right now, this handsome fella is even more tempting than usual, as it's enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon.

The retailer is selling the version with 256GB of storage space at a $70 markdown, slashing 12% off the device's usual price. In addition, Amazon is tossing free 6 months of Google One and 3 months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. This offer is similar to the one Amazon had in April, and we are happy to welcome it again.

Get the 256GB version of the impressive OnePlus 12R for $70 off its price on Amazon. The phone is a real bang for your buck as it offers top-tier performance at a lower price. Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this bad boy can deal with anything. In addition, it boasts a 50MP main camera and takes good-looking photos. The phone also comes with good battery life. Its 5,500 mAh power cell offers up to two days of usage.
Alternatively, feel free to snag your new OnePlus 12R with 256GB of storage at OnePlus, where the phone is discounted by $70 as well. You can save more with a trade-in.
Alternatively, you can get your OnePlus 12R 256GB on OnePlus.com, where this handsome fella is available at the same discount. You can even trade in your smartphone to score extra savings.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast and can handle anything. In addition, it boasts a 50 MP main camera and takes impressive photos for a handset in the mid-range segment. This bad boy also offers awesome battery life. Its 5,500 mAh power cell delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge.

So, yeah. The OnePlus 12R is pretty remarkable. Therefore, we strongly advise you to snag one for less now while the offer is up for grabs.
Loading Comments...

