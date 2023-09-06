These revised OnePlus 12 renders might feature the upcoming flagship's final design





That's right, Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka Steve H.McFly, aka @OnLeaks, is back today (in collaboration with MySmartPrice) with a fresh collection of images purporting to show the final design of the next OnePlus flagship after the company allegedly made some changes to the handset's rear-facing camera arrangement during the pre-production process.

That's... better!





While beauty often lies in the eye of the beholder and smartphone attractiveness in particular seems to be a highly subjective matter, there's no way you viewed those originally leaked renders and thought the OnePlus 12 's main camera module looked... finished.









Even fans of asymmetry probably felt like there was something missing, and now that something has been added to the triple shooter system, making the OnePlus 12 pretty similar to its predecessor. The purpose of the fourth sensor on the back of the upcoming device is currently unclear, while the first, second, and third cameras are still expected to carry 50, 50, and 64 megapixel counts respectively.





Interestingly, that 64MP periscope telephoto lens appears to have grown in size compared to the first batch of renders, and the full Hasselblad logo is now replaced with a subtle "H" positioned to the left of all of OnePlus 12's rear cameras rather than below the primary and secondary snapper.









The LED flash is still separated from all the imaging sensors and that mysterious fourth camera module component, leaving us guessing exactly what surprises OnePlus might be hiding up its sleeve ahead of this bad boy's launch in December 2023 or January 2024.

Big screen, big battery, big everything





The front panel of the OnePlus 12 doesn't seem to feature any notable changes in these tweaked renders purportedly based on "pre-production unit pictures" seen by Steve Hemmerstoffer, which makes us even more certain than before that the company's next big challenger for the title of best Android phone will sport a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution around the 2K mark.





That's more or less identical to what the That's more or less identical to what the OnePlus 11 offers in the screen department, but despite what MySmartPrice lists in the expected specifications section of its latest article, there's a good chance the OnePlus 12 will pack a considerably larger 5,400mAh battery with blazing fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.













Yes, we expect the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 configuration to leave your laptop in the dust as far as its (theoretical) multitasking abilities are concerned, although it remains to be seen if the phone's storage will match that bonkers memory at up to 1 or even 2TB.





Of course, there are (other) things we don't know or can't begin to predict about this still somewhat distant product, but a 32MP single front-facing camera is not one of them and the same obviously goes for the Of course, there are (other) things we don't know or can't begin to predict about this still somewhat distant product, but a 32MP single front-facing camera is not one of them and the same obviously goes for the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 version that will undoubtedly run the software show right out of the box here.