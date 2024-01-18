The OnePlus 12 may be on the horizon, but the OnePlus 11 is the one to go for, thanks to a massive sale on OnePlus.com

Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
The official launch of the OnePlus 12 is in a few days, and rumors suggest it will be more expensive than its predecessor. Whether this speculation holds true or not remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: OnePlus is making room for its latest premium phone by offering a massive price cut on its current flagship, the OnePlus 11.

At the moment, the OnePlus 11 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space is currently on sale at a sweet $100 discount, letting you get this awesome phone for $599.99 instead of $699.99. Want more power? Well, feel free to go for the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space, since this bad boy is currently discounted by a whopping $170 and can be yours for $629.99 instead of $799.99.

Additionally, you'll receive 100GB Google One cloud storage for free for six months with your purchase. And, if you want to save more, trade in your old phone with OnePlus for up to $1000 in instant trade-in credit.

OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $170!

Get the OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage space at OnePlus and save $170 in the process. Trade-in your old phone for additional savings of up to $1000. The phone is a mobile powerhouse, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain.
$170 off (21%)
$629 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 11 128GB: Save $100!

Get the OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage space at OnePlus and save $100. Trade-in your old phone for extra savings of up to $1000. The phone is a mobile powerhouse, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at OnePlus


Thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 11 can deal with anything it comes its way and can run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without any hiccups. In addition to its top-tier performance, the phone takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main camera and 16MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can do the same but clips at up to 1080p at 30fps.

On top of that, the OnePlus 11 sports a big 5,000mAh battery, which should be able to last you the whole day without recharging. Additionally, the phone boasts fast 80W wired charging — in the US — which recharges the battery in just 32 minutes. Also, it comes with a charger inside the box.

The OnePlus 11 will soon become an older model, but the phone is still worth every single penny spent. So, if you don't need the latest Qualcomm chipset and want to save big on a new awesome phone, we suggest you get a brand-new OnePlus 11 for less now while you still can.

