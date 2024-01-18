The OnePlus 12 may be on the horizon, but the OnePlus 11 is the one to go for, thanks to a massive sale on OnePlus.com

OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $170! Get the OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage space at OnePlus and save $170 in the process. Trade-in your old phone for additional savings of up to $1000. The phone is a mobile powerhouse, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain. $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11 128GB: Save $100! Get the OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage space at OnePlus and save $100. Trade-in your old phone for extra savings of up to $1000. The phone is a mobile powerhouse, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain. $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at OnePlus

Thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 11 can deal with anything it comes its way and can run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without any hiccups. In addition to its top-tier performance, the phone takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main camera and 16MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can do the same but clips at up to 1080p at 30fps.On top of that, the OnePlus 11 sports a big 5,000mAh battery, which should be able to last you the whole day without recharging. Additionally, the phone boasts fast 80W wired charging — in the US — which recharges the battery in just 32 minutes. Also, it comes with a charger inside the box.The OnePlus 11 will soon become an older model, but the phone is still worth every single penny spent. So, if you don't need the latest Qualcomm chipset and want to save big on a new awesome phone, we suggest you get a brand-new OnePlus 11 for less now while you still can.