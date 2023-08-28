What's better than a discounted OnePlus 11? A discounted OnePlus 11 with a nice little freebie!





Yes, ladies and gents, the company's latest offer is (slightly) better than the previous one (as well as past ones), adding a sweet (and pretty valuable) gift to a deep outright price cut for a total savings of up to $200.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black Color, Free 125W Charger Included $100 off (14%) Gift $599 99 $699 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, Free 125W Charger Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus





The 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 beast, which is normally sold alongside an already fast 80W charger, can currently be had together with a backup 125W power adapter at only $649.99 in a 256GB storage variant. Of course, the "main" 80-watt brick is likely to become the spare charging accessory in this case, but it's far less important exactly how you intend to use these things than actually getting them included in that killer price.





The 256 gig OnePlus 11 configuration, mind you, also packs a whopping 16GB RAM, compared to "only" 8 for the entry-level 128GB storage variant, which is marked down from $699.99 to $599.99 with a complimentary 125W charger of its own.





Unfortunately (and weirdly enough), the OnePlus 11 can't take full advantage of those insane 125-watt charging speeds, merely supporting 100W technology "internationally" and 80W in the US. That's in contrast with the slightly older and overall slightly humbler OnePlus 10T , for instance, which can go all the way up to 125W even stateside, although it still handily beats what Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship is capable of... anywhere around the world.





At 650 bucks, this bad boy has a lot more going for it than rapid charging, of course, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, a beautiful 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display also in tow, not to mention three great cameras on its back, Android 13 on the software side of things, and four major OS updates guaranteed to take place... in due time. In short, you're looking at one of the best phones in the world here at its lowest ever price for a limited time. What are you waiting for?