The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day





Although OnePlus is making you remember a coupon code to slash up to a hefty 120 bucks off the list prices of the company's latest flagship, this is pretty much impossible to forget even if you end up celebrating this year's Independence Day a little too wildly with one too many cold ones.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black Color, JULY4 Promo Code Required $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, JULY4 Promo Code Required $120 off (15%) $679 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus





That's right, all you need to do is enter "JULY4" in the little designated box on the official OnePlus US website during the checkout process, and the 6.7-inch Android powerhouse previously added to your cart will automatically be marked down to $599.99 in a 128GB storage configuration or $679.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





That represents a cool discount of $100 and $120 respectively, and as the promo code suggests, this is a special 4th of July sale set to run for only 24 hours. Not quite unprecedented, those price cuts are still pretty hard to come by, at least without conditions like upfront carrier activations or obligatory Amazon Prime memberships.





Naturally, there are no strings attached here, and you are completely free to take your unlocked OnePlus 11 5G to whatever US mobile network operator you want with your choice of 8 or 16GB RAM paired with the aforementioned 128 and 256 gig storage options respectively.





As one of the all-around best Android phones money can buy in 2023, this beast comes packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 80W charging support.





The 50 + 32 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system is no pushover either, even by the highest mobile imaging standards right now, and the same clearly goes for the super-sophisticated Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology too. It's pretty hard to find anything "wrong" with this device, so maybe... don't do that and simply pull the trigger at these killer prices while you can.