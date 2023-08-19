OnePlus 11 is a lot better than the expensive phone you think you needed after huge discount

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

An affordable flagship can be just as much fun to use as a premium phone twice its price. If you don't want to spend upwards of $1,100 on the iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 11 is a worthy alternative, especially now that it's on sale.

Think about any mainstream, overhyped phone you dreamed of buying and list down the reasons why you wanted it. Fast performance? Great battery life? Long software support? Decent cameras?

Now imagine a phone that has all those qualities and on top of that, it charges more quickly and is half the price of that dream phone. Which one would you pick? Yep, I thought so.

OnePlus 11 8GB/128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging
$50 off (7%)
$649 99
$699 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 11 16GB/256GB

6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging Use code SCHOOL100 at checkout
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 features a large 6.7 inches screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 and a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth animations. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will take anything you throw its way heads-on.

It packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery and it supports 80W charging. A full charge takes only 27 minutes.

OnePlus phones aren't known for their cameras but the OnePlus 11's camera array is proof that the company is ready to shed that reputation. The camera system has a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. It churns out natural-looking photos with excellent color accuracy and also does a great job at nighttime. 

The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 11 costs $699 and the 16GB/256GB variant retails for $799 but right now, you can get it for much less. OnePlus has discounted the base model by $50, knocking its price down to $649.99. 

But there's no need to go for the base model. That's because you can save $150 on the 16GB model and scoop it up for the price of the 8GB variant. All you have to do is create a free OnePlus account and use the code SCHOOL100 at checkout.

The code won't work after two days, so act fast if you want to get one of the best Android phones of 2023 for a very reasonable price.

